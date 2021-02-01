The new “liquid” AI, like the human brain, continuously learns through experience





As a record, artificial intelligence is not yet much the same as the human brain. At best, AI draws inspiration from the human brain in the same way that it learns and changes through experience. AI’s new “liquid” form has reportedly adapted to a variety of situations, a new achievement that is of interest to many professionals.

(Photo: Photo by Pawe Czerwiski of Unsplash)

According to Singularity Hub, researchers show that a new technology called “liquid neural networks” allows learning algorithm machines to improve their skills beyond the initial training period. According to experts, it incorporates a system called “neuroplasticity,” which, like the human brain, allows machines to learn through experience. For example, when using AI to drive a car, AI can learn based on the various experiences it encounters beyond the initial learning phase.

Liquid neural networks focus on quality, not size

AI is inspired by the human brain, but human systems are currently very complex. In this way, experts were able to manipulate how to adapt simpler and smaller models with human-like results. Liquid AI focuses on quality, not size, on large AI models such as OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google.

A study named “Liquid Time Constant Network”, published by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Austrian Institute of Science and Technology, found that these liquid neuron machine algorithms were inspired by the 302 neurons that make up the Caenorhabditis elegans system. is showing.

Proponents of this study believe that it is best to focus on the quality of work provided by AI rather than the size of machine learning algorithms. The neural connections in our brain have the same concept. Our brain cells are connected to many other cells. In the case of neural networks, the system feeds the responsive data by providing the best results based on the situation, but it is usually hampered by parameters.

Read more: AI-powered robot dogs sense the emotions of their owners and act as supercomputers. The costs are as follows:

Will future robots adapt to new experiences?

The newly discovered liquid network allows parameters to expand and change over time through experience. This makes it more realistic and convenient in the real world where various changes occur. In the future, robots may have the same adaptive capabilities as humans when faced with different experiences. In a world of sudden contingencies, adaptability is essential for robots like humans.

However, according to The Next Web, some critics say driving to a larger AI machine is expensive and wasteful. This new study should be tested on different instances before seeing if it’s worth the change. In addition, if robots can think as critically as humans, they can have adverse effects. However, the researchers involved believe that this could be a promising state-of-the-art AI technology that can mimic the infinite parameters of the human brain.

