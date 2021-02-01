The finance department of a mid-sized company needs to be able to innovate





Nordeas’ extensive Treasury 2025 survey of Scandinavian companies highlights the finance and finance departments of midsize businesses and their role in driving innovation. While many are optimistic about playing an increasingly important role in changing business models, they are not considered particularly innovative in other businesses.

Nordeas’ annual survey report on the Nordic Ministry of Finance receives about 300 surveys from people working in both the finance / finance and business sectors (those who work outside the finance / finance sector) of Nordic-based companies. We have collected the results. About 32% of the responses came from companies with annual revenues of less than 501 mEUR. The group is categorized as a midsize company, the results of which are analyzed and provided with insights and recommendations tailored specifically to the segment.

Taru Mller, Head of Nordea’s TxB Proposal, said: The number of responses from mid-sized companies is three times higher than before. This gives new insights and a much better understanding of how midsize companies are experiencing changes in their business models and how their finances / finance and business are working around it. Can be done.

Voice details, but not the final statement

Respondents from mid-sized companies seemed to hear more than large companies when it came to how much the finance department was listening to transforming digital businesses. (See image below).

Mr. Tal: One of the major differences from the large companies when it comes to the role of finance / finance is that mid-sized companies seem to have a lot of finance / finance statements. Large companies struggle to get involved in business model innovation, often leaving enough work to secure innovation funding. For midsize companies, finance and finance employees often participate in discussions about business model innovation, but struggle to become a strategic partner on the business side of the company.

Joakim Bredahl, Nordea’s money management consultant, said: It is probably safe to assume that SMEs have few silos and a flat organizational structure. In other words, you will have more opportunities to hear the voice of the finance department. Also, the CFO who responds to the survey on behalf of a mid-sized company is clearly attending a leadership meeting because it is usually part of the executives anyway, and has experienced having a clear opinion here. I will. Interestingly, though, CFOs and the finance department feel like they have a say, but only 12% of business respondents see finance as an area of ​​innovation.

Set in their way

Overall, the treasury and treasury departments of midsize businesses have certainly received a lot of attention, but their role in inspiring and driving innovation is unclear and unanticipated by other businesses.

Mr. Tal continues. CFOs may attend management meetings and participate in business change discussions, but research does not believe that CFOs can support the creation of business models at a high level. There is a gap between the picture seen by the finance / finance side and other businesses. In the area of ​​business model innovation, it is worth paying attention to how finance / finance functions are positioned towards the business.

Joakim adds: Some companies seem to be a little stuck. They believe that the finance department is functioning in its traditional role and is not really a source of innovation. Is it fair to ask why the finance department needs to be a source of innovation? The answer is that many of these new technologies emerging today give the finance department or finance department a greater say in building new business models. With advanced data modeling and automation, business cases can look completely different from what people have seen before. This toolkit is provided to the Treasury and Treasury departments and empowers them to enable new business models. Research shows that many companies still don’t seem to cover it up. They seem to be paying attention, but they aren’t saying anything compelling to make them a respectable voice.

New technology supports automation

With a wealth of new technologies that promise to transform their business model into a more digital space over the next few years, finance / finance and business respondents have identified the same five key technologies as candidates for adoption. These are advanced data analysis, robotic process automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics.

Mr. Tal said: Treasury and finance believe that robotic process automation will increase the opportunities to support advanced automation agendas within their departments. Treasury can evolve from operational management to providing strategic insights by using automation such as machine learning to generate insights faster and enhance the ability to create business intelligence. Looking at the main business benefits expected from these new technologies, they are primarily related to internal aspects such as increased business efficiency.

Joakim said: The finance department is a very process-driven department, so it’s no wonder that the focus is on robotic process automation. One of the things we often see is ambiguity in terms. When we start talking about RPA, AI, robotics and automation, some companies haven’t yet had the experience to understand and classify them individually.

Tal adds: In reality, small businesses may not have access to their expertise. Large companies may have more people, but they also have different types of access to external consultants who can provide guidance on the opportunities and capabilities of these technologies. Small businesses may not have the same capabilities for investigating and accessing knowledge.

Joakim: Many mid-sized companies don’t have the resources to research all these technologies at once, so you have to focus your efforts. Often, when you realize that you don’t have the resources to see everything, it can be difficult to understand the one thing you’re trying to see. Inertia can cause many of these uncertainties, and often people just don’t know what to look for.

Innovation is happening

Looking at where innovation is actually happening in the enterprise, the survey results for mid-sized companies did not differ significantly from the full survey results. For mid-sized companies that are innovating, the survey shows that it is primarily done within individual business units, followed by 73% of respondents, with 42% of respondents accounting for business development or innovation units. I am. Only 8% of innovations took place in external innovation labs.

Joakim said: It’s interesting to look at this part of the survey, as I saw more innovation labs three or four years ago. Many of the companies we talked to concluded that the Innovation Lab was good at coming up with ideas, but not necessarily very relevant to the business. Promoting innovation as a unique discipline did not actually create a viable business case, but created many interesting technologies for itself.

An interesting factor to note is that innovation is a very large term with many layers. Therefore, there are innovations in the gradual improvement of products, processes, or services, which usually exist within individual business units. Next is disruptive innovation, where there is large-scale innovation, perhaps business model innovation. They are usually not within individual business units, but within more business development or innovation units. That’s why it turns out that it’s not the sum of 73% and 42%. Innovation happens simultaneously in several parts of the company, Joakim continues.

The survey showed that the strongest driving force for customer innovation among midsize companies is moving to meet the needs of new customer requirements.

Tal: To consider new customer requirements, companies need to indirectly consider all types of external shocks that can impact their business. From the findings, I was surprised that external shocks such as the Corona crisis seemed to have little impact on the innovation of the business model of mid-sized companies. On the other hand, consumer behavior in particular is changing rapidly. Therefore, focusing on new customer requirements means that the company has already indirectly taken into account business disruptions and external shocks.

Continue to drive the innovation agenda and focus on automation

In addition to automating operations, the Treasury 2025 report advises changing perceptions and bridging as the finance and finance departments of midsize businesses move to the center of innovation in the company. By transitioning to new business models and taking advantage of real-time, they have the opportunity to become more involved in business transformation and win table seats.

The report also suggests that relevance needs to be demonstrated by showing that it can have a positive impact on the customer experience. Treasury / Treasury can also be a role model for innovation by proposing to research and drive unique technology initiatives with the help of IT. With some successful innovation projects under their belt, the department will be able to build trust with the rest of the business.

According to the report, the finance / finance department should also strive to build innovation skills by hiring positive digitally savvy employees. You also need to get involved early, co-create, and add value to get the most out of your new business model. Thus, the Treasury 2025 report suggests that Treasury / Treasury can be a driver or driver of innovation rather than an obstacle.

Joakim concludes: It’s time for the Treasury to hear them and influence new business models. By somehow finding the time and resources to support an innovation project, if possible, they can be a major driver of innovation in an organization from a fairly functional role.

Mr. Tal concludes that: To be an enabler, the finance / finance department really needs to understand what these technologies can do and where to focus. They need to ask themselves what is most valuable and feasible for an organization when it comes to transforming their business model. By prioritizing in terms of automation and new technologies to implement, you can achieve your goals without risking over-fragmentation or lack of the resources needed to add value. The Treasury / Finance department will clarify its position within the organization and how the new business model will affect basic financial processes such as P2P (procurement to payment), O2C (order to cash) and WCM (working capital). You need to understand what to give. management). By actively participating in business dialogues and identifying common points of contact with other businesses, innovation goals are more likely to be achieved.

