Fresh AMD 6700 XT Leak Tips with 12GB VRAM Design (again)





As AMD is likely to announce the launch of both the Radeon 6700 and XT graphics cards in the coming months, how these new GPUs will be tuned based on the performance and price of other GPUs. There are clearly many expectations from consumers. A “new” graphics card released within the last 6 months (from both AMD and Nvidia). Well, and perhaps the availability, it’s as rare as horse droppings to actually find a new graphics card for sale at a reasonable price.

Now, following the Twitter post by user “@aschilling”, there may be some pretty important news. Specifically, it’s a rough indication of the release date, as well as a clear confirmation that the 6700XT may have 12GB of VRAM.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

Well, for those with good memories, this isn’t the first time the 6700XT has been touted as having 12GB of VRAM. In fact, one of the earliest signs was back in November. As such, this theory is not close to new (because it has not yet been confirmed as a fact). This is a completely separate source from the previous leak and may all be speculative, but the 6700 XT (and in some cases the standard 6700) may come with a 12GB VRAM configuration. There seem to be at least two signs that this is the case.

Soon – Is it sometime in the first half of 2021 or Q1?

Radeon RX 6700 XT

– 1440p game – 12 GB GDDR6 pic.twitter.com/0F0m2fOsoe

Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) January 30, 2021 What do we think?

Given the VRAM configuration of today’s “higher spec” AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards, it’s an imaginative leap to suggest that the 6700XT will almost certainly have about 12GB of VRAM. That is, it is 8GB or 12GB, the former may be reserved for low spec GPUs such as the 5600XT. – But there is some contradictory information about when to know for sure.

The first leak surrounding the news suggested that AMD would launch the 6700 XT in January, but as you can see from today’s date, this hasn’t happened. However, the new leak is aimed at the end of the first quarter and is linked to other speculation about the announcement from early to late March. – However, for more specific details, we are currently waiting for AMD to give a green light to the 6700XT. But it’s definitely interesting to see where the land is in this model!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!







