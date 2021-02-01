Xiaomi Mi 11 will be released globally on February 8th





After officially launching in China in late December 2020, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will officially become global on February 8.

As some of you may not know yet, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was the first device to feature the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, as this first launch is limited to China, it wasn’t entirely clear when and how Xiaomi’s flagship phone would come west.

Several publications on the Portuguese Mi Community page unearthed by the GSMArena show the February 8 release date of the Xiaomi Mi 11 in Europe. Given that almost all devices launched in mainland China do not have access to the Google Play store, I think this is the only additional feature included in this “global” variant.

It’s not clear if Xiaomi is planning to announce the rumored Mi 11 Pro or the standard Mi 11 and Lite series. We know that this is the official release of Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 update. It is based on Android 11. Expect to learn more about all the features built into third-party Android skins. at least.

With Xiaomi actually growing as a brand in the last 24 months and steadily growing into one of the major players in the European market, we are really excited to learn more. The Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8 / 12GB of RAM, 128 / 256GB of storage, a 6.81-inch QHD + 120Hz AMOLED display, and a camera system that relies on a 108-megapixel main camera! doing. sensor.

If the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is launched with the standard Mi 11, it could become a true competitor to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in this early stage of 2021.

