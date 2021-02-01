Industries lagging behind in innovation betting are suffering-technology adoption is a must





The global epidemic brings many industries such as food, beverages and tourism, diversifies services, enhances the customer experience, provides longevity for businesses and supports market growth and revenue promotion during blockade restrictions. Adopts technology.

For example, Deliveroo partnered with grocery retailers Aldi, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s during its first lockdown to expand its service, allowing British households to reach out within 30 minutes through a take-away service app for milk, bread, pasta, and more. You can now access important items. Of order.

AirBnB is another player who has developed a platform that allows users to book from a wide range of options and pay through the system, with a seamless experience and peace of mind with a single contact rather than being redirected by a party. To our customers. Party with bureaucratic misery. Similarly, for holiday rental property owners, this revised approach allows them to generate revenue from stagnant assets and carry out extensive marketing in the process.

But some corners of the leisure and lifestyle industry are either over-accustomed to existing traditional processes, lacking talent and positive thinking, or not believing that innovation is needed. I’m lost-they have been successful so far, why bother?

The reality is that this corner of the world is at stake. Personal care facilities such as hair salons, hairdressers and hairdressers, among other specialized industries, have remained devastated again as companies were closed and livelihoods stopped due to the third national blockade. The impact of blockade restrictions, and the fluctuating hierarchical system with such sudden notifications, is an industry where more than half of the professionals are self-employed (hairdressing and hairdressing 54%, beauty 57%) and cannot switch online. Is giving a big blow to the sale or take-out service. In addition to this recent research and research, it has been found that many hair and beauty businesses are literally financially wobbled at the edge.

Technology that keeps the entire industry alive

The latest available figures (2018) show that the UK hair, beauty and hairdressing industry employs more than 280,000 people and the UK economy has sales of over £ 8 billion. However, the industry knelt due to the lack of innovation in its approach to staff and customers due to the effects of the pandemic. This has made revenue optimization inefficient.

The personal care industry has made some progress with booking apps such as Treatwell, which allows customers to pre-book at salons and hairdressers, but at the time of writing, progress has been made between freelance professionals and hair and beauty venues. There wasn’t. In fact, to date, the industry has relied on having to post to unreliable, costly and time-consuming online recruiting communities such as Gumtree to rent space!

Salon business owners are finding an outdated way to find unused real estate in the form of empty chairs and sell it directly to professionals who need a workplace. Similarly, professionals who want to work on their own schedule are bound by long-term fixed-term contracts or search popular advertising sites and newspapers to see who is renting.

This is where technology implementations can really enhance this type of industry. We are confident that the role of technology plays an important role in the survival of businesses and sectors and will work in the hair and beauty industry as well. The important thing is that professionals and businesses accept it. This opens up a whole new world of opportunities, including dealing with one of the biggest issues: flexibility.

Flexibility

One of the trends that has arisen as a result of the pandemic is an increase in the H & B workforce that wants to work more flexibly and work freely on their own schedule. The H & B industry is a very freelance-based industry, but until now there have been limited platforms to meet their work style needs.

Artificial intelligence

I think that a technology system that utilizes AI and machine learning will be introduced, and we will be able to propose the best facility for a specific cosmetologist based on a specific standard. Similarly, store owners no longer have to spend on marketing costs, but instead have a database of experts who automatically select the best option for them. Looking at what AirBnB has brought to the accommodation sector, we can see that it brings similar attributes to hair and beauty. That is, more people earn passive income by opening a hairdresser, salon, or studio as an investment and renting a chair without managing it.

Payment technology

Payments within the hair and beauty industry are still in cash and have not yet adapted to the more digital context, as other industries are moving to a cashless approach. More and more places and freelance professionals are beginning to adopt cashless transactions and use systems such as SumUp and Square as a means of security and transparency.

royalty

The loyalty card as a concept is nothing new and has been proven over and over again when it comes to customer retention. However, the H & B industry has not yet been properly successful. Customers often go to one hairdresser or one hairdresser because loyalty is embedded in the world of hair and beauty and friendliness is what most consumers value. There is. However, this has hampered the progress and development of hair and beauty professionals to date. It was very difficult to build a customer base and attract new customers.

Technological advances will allow professionals to reach out to new clients who may be outside the patch. Customers will be able to reach barbers and hairdressers remotely, and professionals will be able to move and serve more effectively in a larger client pool. We believe this trend will cause the freelance market to snowball rapidly, as the success that technology brings to freelancers will allow more professionals to follow suit and work flexibly.

data

As more technology is developed in outer space, data will become more important than ever. Data collected from all disciplines improves efficiency and enables businesses to make better decisions. Experts also benefit from understanding the activities and trends of their clients, but also provide the opportunity to be proactive in changing sectors rather than being responsive.

AI-powered systems can create hyper-personalized experiences for existing customers, and by leveraging data to understand what they really need, they “surprise and delight” their customers. You can even give them an opportunity.

According to The Telegraph, more than 4,500 hairdressers and salons have been completely closed since the outbreak began. But there is hope! In the first week of February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke out about the imminent review of restrictions on the beauty sector and the country as a whole, in response to the development of vaccination.

Covid-19 is a catalyst for change. All parties involved in the hair and beauty industry. Customers, cosmetologists and business owners want an easier and more effective way to do business. Technology is at the forefront of providing longevity to businesses. To stay on top, they need to embrace the changes that are coming.

HairFare co-founder Omer Ukuser

