Windows 10 21H1 update release date leak?





Over the past few years, Microsoft, generally speaking, has begun to ease the regularity of major updates to the Windows 10 operating system. Instead, they recently prefer to start the year with major updates and end the year with minor updates. Specifically, such a policy allows users to keep their operating system up-to-date while at the same time minimizing bugs and confusion that most often come with newer versions of Windows. I hope I can do it.

However, it is understood that this year Microsoft plans to start reversing the update order by starting with the less important patches and prioritizing the more important patches in late 2021. However, based on this, it’s still largely unclear when the 21H1 version of Windows 10 can be expected to be released. Now, following the report via GHacks, some of the eagle-eyed observers in the Chromium Commit post may have mistakenly revealed that Microsoft was planning to update Windows 1021H1. I’m pointing out.

Windows 10 21H1

The post was then edited to remove the date reference, but not until someone got a screenshot that clearly shows that the 21H1 update will be released in June this year. Generally speaking, Microsoft most likely plans to release the first operating system patch of the year in May, so it’s reasonably surprising (even if you can’t actually download it until August).

However, this version of Windows 10 is considered to be only a “minor” tweak, so Microsoft may have decided to quietly postpone the release for a month. But who knows, it also causes continuous COVID-19 situation and updates, reboots, and, as mentioned above, even more unknown problems in PC systems around the world. It may be due to a tech giant who doesn’t want to cause noticeable confusion. In the operating system.

Windows 10 21 H1 updates are definitely underway in May and June. Therefore, if you need some preparation, it’s a good idea to check how up-to-date your operating system is. When this 21H1 patch arrives, make sure you are ready to get it out of the way as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Again, unlike previous major (or minor) updates, expect this to not cause too many problems for your users!

