



Smart technology, extreme materials, automated manufacturing, machine learning – all these great innovations are helping to create better, more efficient and more consumer-friendly products. However, there is one element of progress that surpasses all of them.

Innovation isn’t just about hard-wired and concrete things. Innovation is about the process. How we operate.

Throughout my career, I have always focused on taking a more collaborative approach to business structure. Early on, people said this was the left fielder’s method. Now more and more people agree with this idea.

No matter what progress we make, if we operate in isolation, we will never achieve the sum of our parts. The art of cooperating, not opposition, does not come naturally in business, but this cultural shift must be made to realize the essential move towards a circular economy.

So for me, the biggest innovation on the horizon is the change in the basic way business coexists.

Working together

I have a business background in software development. This sector is highly innovative, with very bright brains pushing the boundaries of potential. It is also very competitive.

So it may come as a surprise that collaboration is at the core of the industry. Individuals from rival companies regularly participate in large groups “hackathons”. It is a collection of spirits to solve problems, innovate technology, and advance for greater collective benefit.

This sector is full of small, agile companies that often seek out big opportunities. When landing, collaboration is the key to scaling up and down, depending on what you need.

It’s not easy, but having a collaborative operational structure gives you confidence in choosing the best partner. Working with others to design waste, create an allogeneic pollination industry, and maximize resource use is the only way we can achieve a more sustainable future.

And as our world becomes more and more knowledgeable, it will be individuals and businesses that will succeed in collaboration, and will be the winners.

Sharing economy

Collaboration is now an increasingly accepted part of society as the “shared” and “gig” economies continue to change the world. Even on luxury yachts, the desire to own a ship completely is changing. The public conscience is that not only is the boat that spends most of its time sitting in the harbor wasted, but the boundaries are unacceptable.

Syndicated models offer significant benefits in that area. This gives members untouched access to fully serviced vessels at their allotted time, allowing them to exchange weeks or exchange vessels anywhere in the world. What is good?

The social charity model goes one step further, with owners donating ocean time to marine research and conservation projects. It is very powerful to turn what is often considered a luxury toy into a network of ships that can give you a better understanding of the ocean. We do not know if other models will be justified within the next few years.

We are now overcoming the need to “own” everything. And that applies not only to consumer goods, but also to businesses. Collaboration between designers, suppliers, shipyards and end users offers more engagement opportunities to help share resources for mutual benefit.

This will increase investment in technologies, systems and processes that drive rapid change (hybrid, hydrogen fuel cells, sustainable materials) and in product design that incorporates the principles of a circular economy.

Consolidate repair and replacement approaches, design modularly to manage technological advances, and, importantly, establish routes for end-of-value materials in existing use cases to conserve the planet’s resources. You can make the most of it.

Sustainable investment

To achieve this change on a large scale worldwide, we need to start with capital and entrepreneurs. At its core is to ensure that all capital flows are linked to sustainable outcomes. There is no chance again.

“Climate change disclosure must be comprehensive, climate risk management must be transformed, and sustainable investment must become mainstream,” said Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England. Part of this new wave of collaboration involves the creation of rules and regulations that can drive innovative investments.

For a long time, capital has no agenda other than profit, only about the last seven years, so we have invested more “head and mind”.

Incorporating collaboration into commercial, operational and sustainable activities gives companies a significant competitive advantage. In the future, these businesses will create value that unsustainable companies cannot achieve, which will drive investor interests.

I sincerely recognize that the marine industry approach is traditional and, as a result, slow-moving. But I truly believe in the saying, “The rising tide lifts all ships.”

