Technical Analysis Google’s share price will pause below record highs.Upside down titled bias





What is a cookie?

Cookies are small data files. When you visit a website, the website sends a cookie to your computer. The computer saves it in a file in your web browser.

Cookies do not transfer viruses or malware to your computer. The data in the cookie does not change as you move it back and forth, so it does not affect how your computer runs, but it acts like a log (that is, it records user activity and remembers stateful information. ), Updated every time. Go to the website.

We may obtain information about you by accessing cookies sent from our website. Different types of cookies track different activities. For example, session cookies are only used when the user is actively navigating the website. When you leave the website, the session cookie disappears.

Why are cookies useful?

Functional cookies are used to analyze how your visitors are using your website to track and improve the performance and functionality of your website. This allows you to provide a high quality customer experience by quickly identifying and fixing potential issues. For example, you can use cookies to track which website pages are the most popular and which website pages are the most effective linking methods. The latter also helps track if you are referred by another website and improve future advertising campaigns.

Another use for cookies is to store login sessions. In other words, when you log in to the member area and deposit funds, a “session cookie” will be set and the website will remember that you are already logged in. If your website does not log in If you set this cookie, you will be prompted to log in and enter your password for each new page as you go through the funding process.

In addition, we use functional cookies, for example, to remember your settings, identify you as a user, secure your information, and make it more reliable and efficient. For example, cookies save you the trouble of entering your username each time you visit the trading platform and help you remember settings such as the language you want to see when you log in.

Here is an overview of some of the features our cookies offer us:

Identity Verification and Detection of the Country You’re Currently Visiting Browser Type and Device Verification Allows third parties to customize content accordingly, tracking which sites users are referred to

This website uses Google Analytics, a web analysis service provided by Google Inc. (“Google”). Google Analytics uses analytics cookies placed on your computer to allow websites to analyze your use of your website. Information generated by cookies regarding your use of the website (including your IP address) may be sent to Google and stored on our servers. Google may use this information to evaluate website usage, produce reports on website activity, and provide other services related to website activity and internet usage. Google may also transfer this information to third parties if required by law or if such third parties process the information on behalf of Google. Google does not associate your IP address with any other data held. By using this website, you agree to process data about you in the manner and for the purposes described above.

