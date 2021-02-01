Deutscher Fuball-Bund partners with HYPE Sports Innovation to bring sports tech solutions to German football in 2021





Three monster growth stocks that defeat volatility

Volatility is back on the menu. Last week, January trading closed on the stock market, the worst month since October. GameStop’s saga monopolized the headline as the short-term interest in retail buying enthusiasm increased the likelihood that the market was showing bubble behavior. Add to the mix the slow deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine and the risk of delayed return to normal. Once again, uncertainty is involving Wall Street. The key to success in this environment is actually the same as usual. Look for stocks with healthy fundamentals and a history of success. Yes, past performance does not guarantee future returns, but the history of stock price increases is a good indicator. After all, growing stocks are growing for a reason. We used the TipRanks database to derive details of three such growth stocks that have shown a sustained increase of over 120% over the past year. Better yet, for investors looking at their growth profile, Wall Street analysts will continue to see continued growth. Hyrecar, Inc. (HYRE) The gig economy has exploded in recent years, connecting people with skills with those with needs. Hyrecar fills the gap between carless drivers and connects car owners who own idle cars to gig drivers who need them (such as Uber and Lyft). The Hyrecar service allows drivers to rent time on these vehicles to make money from transportation and delivery routes, and car owners to earn passive income from rental fees. Hyrecar runs on a peer-to-peer model and is available to subscribers as an online platform or mobile app. Over the past year and 12 months, the company’s stock has skyrocketed. HYRE was up 228% at that point, especially as the economy opened in the second half of 2020. Applying some numbers to the company’s profits, revenue increased from $ 3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $ 6.8 million in the third quarter of 20 (the last reported quarter), 83% year-over-year. Has increased. Hyrecar is currently making net losses like many tech startups, but by 2020 the losses were mitigated. EPS in the third quarter of 2019 was minus 24 cents. In the third quarter of 2008, it improved to minus 10 cents. In January 2021, the company announced partnerships with car fleet managers AmeriDrive Holdings and Cogent Banks Specialty Lending Unit to increase the pool of vehicles available. Analysts are bullish on Hyrecar due to the expected surge in vehicle availability. A new strategic partnership involving HYRE and four key players, including AmeriDrive Holdings (private) and Cogent Bank (private), aims to more than double the vehicle supply of the HYRE platform in the next 12-18 months. I am. Maxim analyst Jack Vander Ade believes that HYRE creates a great opportunity to increase the average active rental to about 9,000 per day, which was about 2,800 in 2021. In line with this bright outlook, five-star analysts have given HYRE a purchase rating with a $ 18 price target. At that level, his goal is forecasting an 82% increase next year. (Click here to see Vander Aardes achievements) For the past three months, only two other analysts have been wearing hats with a view to car-sharing service players. Two additional purchase ratings provide HYRE with a strong purchase consensus rating. The average price target is $ 15.67, and investors can bring back a 59% profit if the target is met in the next 12 months. (See TipRanks HYRE Stock Analysis) Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Next, Alpha and Omega is a semiconductor manufacturer with a broad portfolio of chipsets specifically designed for the power control requirements of advanced electronic devices. AOSL chips are found in a variety of common devices such as flat screen TVs, LED lighting, portable PCs, smartphones and power supply units for these products. First-quarter 2009 sales were $ 151.6 million, up 28% from the previous year. Earnings that were negative before the first quarter report turned positive at an EPS of 36 cents. Profit is a good sign for a company’s performance as the pandemic crisis begins to recede. Results for the second quarter will be announced on Thursday, February 4th. The stock performance of Alpha and Omega is also recovering, with stocks rising 123% in the last 12 months. Such growth is definitely in the spotlight. Craig Ellis, a 5-star analyst at B. Riley Securities, likes the strength of the Comms YE 5G smartphone unit as a positive bias and the potential for double year-on-year growth in CY21 … in consumers Healthy next-generation game consoles continue to grow Product and design-in opportunities. Therefore, we believe the telecommunications, computing, and consumer end markets are very strong. AOSL is expected to grow beyond the industry. To this end, Ellis rates AOSL as a purchase with a $ 40 price target. .. (Click here to see Ellis’ performance) Few people have commented on AOSL in the last three months, but some have praised it. Overall, two analysts evaluate semiconductor manufacturers’ purchases and average prices. The $ 37.50 target means an increase of about 30% next year. (See TipRanks AOSL Inventory Analysis) Lands End (LE) The retail industry has changed dramatically in recent years, with many venerable names missing along the way. , Survived. Founded almost 60 years ago, Lands End has built a reputation for quality in the niche of clothing, shoes and household accessories. The company brought $ 1.45 billion in fiscal year 2019, with the final number available in full. The 2020 numbers we have have been released, but Land’s End seems to be on track for steady growth. Year-over-year revenue growth was recorded in both the second and third quarters of 2020, demonstrating a rapid recovery from the COVID crisis. Third-quarter revenue was $ 360 million, up 5.8% from the third quarter of 2019 and an even more impressive 15% from the second quarter of 2008. Meanwhile, the company has revised its guidance for the fourth quarter upwards. Revenues are expected to grow by 4% at the midpoint between $ 528 million and $ 533 million. EPS is expected to rise by 19% between 54 and 58 cents. Strong earnings throughout the difficult year helped boost a strong share. LE stocks have shown strong growth of 126% in the last 52 weeks. Analyst Alex Farman wrote that Covering this stock of Craig Harm, Land’s End was disappointing in 2020 and is in a good position to grow after 2021. The company has the ability to run in all environments and the strength of the brand’s e-commerce channel, which has grown more than 20% year-on-year in the last two quarters, with continuous e-commerce growth expected in line with growth in the 2020s. Proved. While retail and uniform channels have significant growth potential in the future, they may be the result of increased market share by physical store enemies rather than “pantry loading”. Not surprisingly, Fuhrman valued the stake as a purchase, and his target price of $ 35 suggests a potential growth of about 27% over the next 12 months. (Click here to see Fuhrmans achievements) Some stocks are flying under radar, and LE is one of them. Fuhrman’s is the only recent review by the company’s analysts and is clearly positive. (See TipRanks LE Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. To find good ideas for stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks' stock insights.

