The OnePlus Nord N15G could be the successor to the Nord N105G





OnePlus is preparing to launch the 9-series sooner than usual, but the company is said to be working on low-priced smartphones as well. OnePlus introduced a budget device in 2020 under the Monica “Nord”. Currently, the company seems to continue its budget Nord lineup in the United States. It is suggested that OnePlus is working on the Nord N15G. This device could be the successor to the budgeted Nord N105G launched late last year. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 690 SoC and a quad rear camera.

The latest information is from Max Jambor, a tale that took me to Voice to post about the next OnePlus Nord device. The report further states that the OnePlus Nord N15G is “a direct successor to the Nord N105G, thereby continuing the Nord brand budget subcategory.” Regarding the launch timeline, the tipster said, “it’s very likely that you’ll have to wait a considerable amount of time” since the Nord N105G was launched alongside the Nord N100 in late October. In addition, the device arrived in the United States in early January 2021.

For those who don’t know, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD + display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, a mid-range 5G chipset. On the optical side, the device features a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. It has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and has space for a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and up to 512GB of expandable storage. The device costs $ 299.

Prakhar Khanna I’ve been in the technology industry since 2014, when I created my first blog. I have worked with Digit, one of India’s largest technical publications. Currently, I work as a news editor at Pocketnow and am rewarded for writing using cutting-edge technology.You can contact me [email protected]

