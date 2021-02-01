Taco Bell orders from February 1st may give you a free Xbox Series X console





Xbox Series X is currently one of the best ways to enjoy today’s latest titles without compromise. I reviewed the console last year and was impressed with the 4K game with ray tracing, especially given the reasonable price of 49,999 rupees. Unfortunately, Microsoft has been unable to meet demand and remains almost out of stock. But what if you say you have a chance to get the Xbox Series X for free in India? Is it just by ordering tacos? Read again-Wait for Sony PS5 or get the Xbox Series S / Series X?Here are some pointers

Taco Bell has announced a new offer for Indian customers aimed at offering a free Xbox Series X unit. This offer requires the Taco Bell app to be installed and ordered through delivery, takeaway and meals. Every week, TaceBell will hold a draw to distribute 15 Xbox Series X units to customers. This offer is valid for orders placed between February 1st and February 28th, 2021.Read Also-Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X: The Best TV for Games

The limited-time offer from Taco Bell will offer a total of 60 Xbox Series X gaming consoles during February. In addition to the console, winners will also receive a 6-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Customers can increase their odds to win through repetitive transactions the next day. According to the official press release, fans need to order Taco Bell favorites over Rs 59 (or through a food delivery aggregator) via the Taco Bell app.Read Also-Xbox Series X Review: For a Healthy Gaming Experience

I haven’t written about food or related promotions, but this seems interesting to Xbox Series X fans, as Microsoft hasn’t yet met local demand. The Series X console will be available in India in November 2020 and is almost out of stock at Flipkart, Amazon, and other Microsoft partner retail sites. However, the more affordable Xbox Series S is readily available on several platforms.

Unlike Sony’s PlayStation 5 console generation, the Xbox Series X and Series S have different specifications and subsequent prices. The Series X is the best console Microsoft currently manufactures, with a price of Rs 49,999 and available in 4K and 8K games with ray tracing, up to 120 fps, quick resume, and Blu-Ray players. .. Series S is a watered-down version of Series X that supports only 2K games and supports 512GB of low storage onboard.

