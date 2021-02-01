Google gets healthy | ITWeb





Numerous acquisitions and transactions in the pipeline dominated the international technology market last month. At home, Huges moved to Adapt IT and stole the headline.

The huge plan is to be listed on the London AIM market and has made an irrevocable offer for Adapt IT shares (Rent 795 million). Singapore-based Karoooo has offered R $ 4 billion to acquire Cartrack Holdings and will delist from JSE. .. After that, Karoooo will be listed on Nasdaq and JSE. Naspers led an investment of R253 million in Aerobotics, a provider of intelligent tools that feed the world. Sylvester Taku has been appointed MD of Mara Phones South Africa. Liquid Telecom is a MEA operation of Quattro Business Solutions, the official indirect cloud solution provider of Microsoft Dynamics. The subsidiary belonging to Maroc Telecom has been renamed as Moov Africa. Onatel-SA, Gabon Telecom, Mauritel, Moov Bnin, Moov Centrafrique, Moov Cte d’Ivoire, Moov Niger, Moov Togo, Sotelma-Mali and Tigo-Tchad are operated and grouped under the new commercial brand Moov Africa. Synergistic effect. Accenture has acquired RealProtect, a privately-owned managed security and cyber defense service provider based in Brazil. Wolox, a leading cloud-native and agile developer in Argentina, offers digital solutions that help clients succeed in their business outcomes. Airgain has acquired private NimbeLink, a leader in Internet of Things solutions and services for the mobile phone industry. BlueHat Interactive Entertainment Technology has acquired Fuzhou Csfctech. The Carlyle Group has acquired UK-based video game publisher for computers and mobile phones, Jagex, and CGI has acquired the professional services business of Harris, Mackessy & Brennan (HMB). Cognizant has acquired Servian. An Australian-based corporate transformation consultancy specializing in data analytics, AI and cloud. We also agreed to purchase Linium, a group of cloud transformation consultants specializing in ServiceNow platforms and smart digital enterprise workflow solutions. Like Magenic Technologies, a privately held custom software development services company, Computer Design & Integration has acquired high availability, a solution provider that practices critical managed and professional services.

AT & T has been sued by Network Apps for at least $ 1.35 billion.

Converge Technology Solutions has purchased Workgroup Connections, a technology solution provider focused on cutting-edge cloud, software development, licensing services and solutions. CarpeDatum is a solution provider focused on analytics for all industries, especially financial planning. Vivo Application Studios is a Canada-based developer of identity management with a proven track record as a service platform. Vicom Computer Services also brings Converge a full-service, multi-cloud infrastructure provider with a focus on the financial services market. DataCore Software has acquired Caringo, a software-defined object storage technology developer. ePlus has acquired the systems management business. Epic Games, the developer of Planning.Fortnite, an established provider of technology solutions and services, has purchased RAD Game Tools, a video game software developer. Eaton has purchased Tripp Lite ($ 1.65 billion), which offers power-quality products and connectivity solutions. The partner purchased Forcepoint, a cyber security company. It also agreed to acquire Native Instruments, a provider of digital music hardware and software, and part of a $ 145 million investment in cybersecurity company Iboss. Frontline Education has acquired Forecast5 Analytics. It provides a set of decision support software that provides: Financial forecasts, benchmarks, student performance dashboards, and geovisual analysis enable school managers to make more informed financial, academic, and strategic decisions. Garmin has purchased most of the assets of GEOS Worldwide and its subsidiaries, private industry-leading emergency surveillance providers. Incident Response Services Genpact Acquires Enquero, a Data Engineering and Data-Driven Digital Conversion Service Provider Help Systems Acquires File Catalyst, Leader of Enterprise File Transfer Acceleration IBM Has Transformed for Over 10 Years We have acquired 7Summits, a leading Salesforce consulting firm, for an industry-wide digital experience. Taos, a cloud professional and managed service provider. Khoros has purchased Topbox, an enterprise customer experience (CX) analytics software maker. MartinWolfAssociates is a leading full-service provider that includes advisory and negotiation services to companies considering mergers and acquisitions. , Acquired IT Exchange Net, a specialist in small business channel M & A. NCR has acquired Freshop, a grocery e-commerce solution provider. The final agreement was reached to acquire ATM operator Cardtronics ($ 2.5 billion). Niantic, the creator of Pokemon Go, purchased Mayhem, the developer of a social gaming platform. Opera has acquired YoYo Games, the creator of GameMaker Studio, the world’s leading 2D game engine. 2.Orange has acquired Anytime, a French digital banking service provider. Quest Software once purchased the spin-off Erwin from CA Technologies, a longtime developer of data modeling and metadata management software that has recently expanded into data governance and business process modeling. Acquired Orbus Software, a developer of SilverTree Equity enterprise architecture software. Snap has acquired UK-based artificial intelligence company Ariel AI. Its augmented reality technology allows you to insert a human 3D model into the camera view in real time. TencentMusicEntertainment Group has purchased Lazy Audio. , Audiobook platform ($ 417 million). Twitter has acquired Revue, a platform that allows people to create editorial newsletters. Upland Software has acquired Second Street Media, an audience engagement cloud software platform, and video streaming device maker Roku said Friday it acquired global distribution rights to the Quibis content library. TechTarget has acquired the Enterprise Strategy Group. Veritas, a provider of decision-supporting content based on user research and market analysis for global enterprise technology companies, acquires HubStor, a backup provider as a service technology. Xerox acquires CareAR, an extended reality support platform company that provides real-time access. Applied Materials plans to acquire KKR & Co-owned Kokusai Electric, a Japanese equipment manufacturer and former Hitachi unit ($ 3.5 billion). AT & T has been proceeding with a proceeding from Network Apps for at least $ 1.35 billion. A company accused of stealing patented twin technology by a telecommunications giant. This allows smart devices such as watches and tablets to answer calls to a single phone number. Atos has signed an agreement to acquire InFidem, a Canadian-based cybersecurity consulting firm. It also adopted a $ 10 billion bidding approach to US rival DXC Technology. This will be the largest acquisition ever for a trading-hungry IT consulting group. ATN International has agreed to acquire the Alaska Communications Systems Group ($ 332 million). Cisco’s new deal to buy Acacia Communications for about $ 4.5 billion is about $ 1.9 billion more than the previous deal, which ended in early January. Citrix Systems has agreed to purchase Wrike (Lant 2.25 billion), a provider of collaborative work management software. Deutsche Telekom Spanish mobile phone mast operator Cellnex will consolidate its tower operations in the Netherlands and establish a joint fund to invest in digital infrastructure. DZS has signed a final agreement to purchase Canada-based Optelian, an optical networking solution provider, and its portfolio of optical transports. Solutions.EQT’s Focus Vision and Verdanes Confirmit will be merged with a merger led by Confirmit CEO Kyle Ferguson. FocusVision offers a comprehensive suite of experience insight software solutions, and Confirmit provides market research, customer experience, and employee engagement software solutions. F5 Networks plans to acquire Volterra, a four-year-old start-up with a service platform advantage ($ 500). Google has completed the $ 2.1 billion acquisition of wearable device maker Fitbit. IHS Markit has acquired compliance technology provider Cappitech. Private-equity fund Inflexion has agreed to purchase a minority stake in Daisy Group’s cloud computing unit. .Lumentum has agreed to acquire laser maker Coherent ($ 5.7 billion). IBM’s Senior Vice President, Martin Schroeter, will lead IBM’s “New Co” infrastructure business, which will be spun off later this year. Ivanti has agreed to acquire Cherwell Software. IT management service provider. Nintendo has agreed to acquire Canada-based Next Level Games, a developer of software for home video game consoles. Qualcomm buys Nuvia, ac. Red Hat, a hip start-up ($ 1.4 billion) founded by Apple veterans, has signed an agreement to acquire Container and Kubernetes native security developer StackRox. SAP has signed an agreement to acquire Signavio, a leader in enterprise business processes. Intelligence and process management space T-Mobile US has reached a final agreement to acquire Sprint-branded wireless assets under the Brookings Municipal Utilities (BMU), which operates a network of cell sites and provides wireless and data services. Teledyne Technologies has agreed. Acquires FLIR Systems ($ 8 billion), a thermal imaging provider. Telefonica has agreed to sell its mobile phone masts owned by the Telxius divisions of Europe and Latin America to American Towers ($ 9.41 billion). TPG Capital has agreed to acquire Thomas Bravo. I owned Centrify, the provider of the latest privileged access management solutions. Veritas Capital has agreed to purchase Perspecta ($ 7.1 billion), a government IT services provider. Investment in Jiangsu Yitong High-Tech (29.99%), a developer, manufacturer and distributor of television broadcast equipment and a provider of system software services and intelligent control system technology engineering services for cable TV networks (29.99%) Booz Allen Hamilton Invested in Tracepoint. The fast-growing digital forensics and incident response companies GIC, Siemens, Fidelity Management and Research, and Mubadala have invested $ 720 million in ThoughtWorks, a provider of software consulting services. Kaspersky Lab recently acquired a stake in Nexway, a leading e-commerce company. IT security solutions company QuickHeal has invested $ 2 million in Israel-based cybersecurity start-up L7 Defense, SoftBank has invested $ 350 million, and Hughes is the satellite OneWeb. Invested $ 50 million in. Appointment of new CEOs at maker.Axtel, Centrify, Forcepoint, Infinidat, Intel, Limelight Networks, Qualcomm, Sky Group, UTStarcom, VMware (interim) IPO filing mobile game from Indian game technology company Nazara Technologies to Mumbai IPO filing from developer Huuuge to Warsaw IPO filing start-ups from Megvii to STAR markets like China’s Nasdaq, one of China’s largest face recognition. IPO application to Hong Kong from Chinese online short video company Kuaishou. IPO application to NYSE from ON24, a company that enables interactive webinar experience and virtual event experience. IPO filing for the US by Telus International.Squarespace. Provides a website building and brand marketing platform. IPO of Nasdaq by Affirm and Playtika. NYSE IPO by Qualtrics and Thomas Bravo Advantage. Survey Results and Forecast According to Gartner, global IT spending in 2021 is projected to total $ 3.9 trillion, an increase of 6.2% from 2020. IT spending across the META region will increase 2.8% this year to $ 77.5 billion. According to IDC.JSE, all share index: 5.2% increase (highest ever during this period) FTSE 100: 0.8% decrease DAX: 2.1% decrease (highest ever during this period) NYSE (Dow) ): 2% down (highest ever during this period) S & P500: 1.1% down (highest ever during this period) Nasdaq: 1.4% up (highest ever during this period) ) Nikkei 225: 0.8% increase Hansen: increase 3.9% Shanghai: 0.3% increase

Note Vodafone, which sells a majority stake in Vodafone Ghana to the Vodafone Group in a further effort to strengthen Africa’s interests. The Bodacom Group also owns a majority stake.

