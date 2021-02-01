Shimizu Announces Enterprise Partnership with OpenSpace





OpenSpace, a San Francisco-based venture support company, uses computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to create next-generation construction management tools. To capture a 360-degree image, field workers walk around the field with a camera attached to their helmet. The OpenSpace platform captures images every 0.5 seconds and uses its fast data processing and proprietary algorithms to provide builders with a digital replica of the site that team members around the world can view remotely.

Shimizu started a trial of the OpenSpace platform in March 2020 and found it to be very effective. When the Covid-19 pandemic imposed new challenges on construction, Shimizu allowed many overseas employees to temporarily return to Japan. During this time, they used OpenSpace to monitor the site and remotely track events on the site. This platform has proven to be very helpful in improving communication and collaboration for teams around the world.

OpenSpace not only provides an up-to-date and comprehensive view of each site, but also allows the team to see the difference from the plan by comparing it with the BIM model, allowing the team to view the site and “look through the wall”. “can also do. In the early stages of construction. Shimizu also assists in OpenSpace product testing and ideas, providing advice on new features based on the vast expertise of the construction industry and the first discoveries gained from software testing.

The newly signed agreement between Shimizu and OpenSpace includes 360 photographic documents already tested by Shimizu, as well as OpenSpace’s new ClearSight analysis tool suite. Analytical tools allow Shimizu to further increase visibility at each site, track materials, and track progress over time. This enables more efficient collaboration and decision making.

OpenSpace may also be involved in “Shimizu Smart Site,” an innovative building construction system that deploys robotics to improve construction productivity. In the future, Shimizu may consider using a robot to capture 360-degree images. This has already been proven to be possible on the OpenSpace platform.

Shimizu has been conducting open innovation activities in Silicon Valley since 2017, and in April 2019, it launched the Shimizu Silicon Valley Innovation Center (SVIC) with the aim of exploring new technology and business development opportunities. The new partnership between Shimizu and OpenSpace is a classic example of open innovation that relies on the fusion of advanced technology and construction know-how. Shimizu will continue to incorporate the best technology and practices to actively promote productivity improvement in the construction industry.

About OpenSpace

Founded in 2017, Open Space is a San Francisco-based technology company whose mission is to bring a new level of transparency to construction. Our solution combines a simple 360 ​​camera, computer vision, and AI to make it extremely easy to capture a complete visual record of the scene, share it over the cloud, and track progress. To date, customers have used our platform to capture 3 billion square feet of active construction projects at thousands of sites in dozens of countries.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation was founded in 1804. The company started when Kisuke Shimizu, a carpenter in Echishu or what is now Toyama Prefecture, started his business in the Kanda Kaji district of Edo (now Tokyo). From the beginning of the company’s establishment, Kisuke Shimizu earnestly worked on the work of the company and aimed to create a high-quality and reliable structure. Today, Shimizu continues to delve deeper into knowledge and technology to meet the needs of clients and, by extension, society.

Contact: Crystal Balandran [email protected]

Source OpenSpace

Related Links

openspace.ai

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos