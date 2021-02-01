Next morning-Engadget





Last week, Facebook and Apple announced another quarter of their profits (while in each other’s throat), and this week we’ll start with what Nintendo is doing incredibly well. The company’s Switch console was the best quarter ever, despite the lack of major game launches in the last few months. Nintendo sells more hybrid consoles than the 3DS, with only 80 million units sold.

Despite the next-generation consoles from both Sony and Microsoft, the versatility of the switch is blocked and shining. With so many families indoors and perhaps sharing a single TV, the ability to play Nintendo’s console independently is perfect for groups competing for big screen control.

Later this week, Sony, Spotify, Google’s parent company Alphabet and others will announce their business status for the most recent quarter. Judging from previous results, most tech companies are expected to be weathered, if not successful during the pandemic story.

The program is less likely to reach its 2024 goal.

NASA’s Artemis program may not take people to the moon on time. According to a report from The Verge, NASA will quietly award two lunar landing contracts from late February to April 30, including lunar landing system contracts involving companies such as Blue Origin and SpaceX. It was postponed to. The space agency said it would take more time to evaluate the proposal and maintain a “seamless transition” from the development stage. Please continue reading.

The department requested videos of more than 22,335 incidents last year.

Ring police cooperation did not slow down in 2020, despite the controversy — if anything, they increased. According to the Financial Times, Amazon-owned smart home security brands currently have 2,014 police and fire partnerships in the United States, of which 1,189 will be added in 2020. Only Montana and Wyoming have no kind of Ring. Of the alliance.

Those departments are also taking advantage of team-up. According to Ring, the department requested more than 22,335 incident videos in 2020. With more control over ring video sharing in 2020 and the recent introduction of end-to-end encryption, some of the privacy issues of these partnerships haven’t changed. Just because you’re used to sharing video doesn’t mean it’s clear. The ElectronicFrontierFoundation told FT that neighbors and passers-by could be caught in the camera without their consent. Please continue reading.

It reportedly defeated Amazon and Netflix.

Apple bought Sian Heder’s new generation story CODA (“Deaf Children”) at the Sundance Film Festival for about $ 25 million. This is the biggest deal ever at this event. The previous record setter was Hulu’s Palm Springs, which sold for $ 22.5 million in 2020. The purchase is reportedly made after a bidding war with Amazon, another company that has a lot of cash to burn. Meanwhile, Apple is also working on a series on WeWork’s withdrawal from grace, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. Please continue reading.

Even if the game isn’t the best.

Nintendo sold 11.57 million switch consoles in the previous quarter, with lifetime sales of 79.87 million. This is a 7% increase over the same period last year. That said, Nintendo didn’t have many big game releases in the last quarter beyond the days of The Legend of Zelda: The Legend of Zelda: Musou Twin Crystal Warrior. Yes, there were Mario Kart Live Home Circuit and Pikmin 3 Deluxe, but they sold only 1.08 million and 1.94 million, respectively. It rarely breaks hits.

The next quarter should be more tempting. An updated version of the acclaimed 3D platformer, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser Fury will be available on February 12th. Followed by Persona 5 Strikers on February 23, and Bravely Default II, the true successor to Square Enix’s RPG franchise. Please continue reading.

