Union Budget 2021: The tech industry praises the Modi government’s historic growth promotion budget.Promotion of innovation and R & D





The technology industry welcomed Modi Government’s United Budget 2021-22.

The technology industry welcomed the Modi Government Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmalashi Salaman in Parliament on Monday, February 1st. It was the historic budget Union Budget 2021, which was not one in many ways. First, it was completely paperless. For the same reason FM abandoned the traditional bahikata for tablets. Second, for the first time this year, various stakeholders will have direct access to all relevant budget information from the NIC Union Budget mobile app. Digital is clearly a big buzzword here.

But most importantly, budget 2021 is a step in the right direction, and the tech industry is particularly impressed with the government’s vision of self-reliance and self-reliance in the coming days. After introducing a scheme like PLI to increase India’s manufacturing capacity and expanding the aforementioned scheme with this budget, the government is widely praised for its next major focus on innovation and R & D. This is what the Indian tech industry is saying.

Hari Om Lai, CMD, Lava International Limited

This is a historic budget that marks the beginning of a new India. The government has made a clear call to the industry by creating a global champion from India and announcing that it will support this strategy with a new “development finance institution”. Now the responsibility shifts to the industry, not only dreaming, but also having big dreams and working with the government to develop the country from poverty to wealth in the next 30 years.

Xerox India, Managing Director, Leo Joseph

The budget focuses on India’s D, representing both development and digitization. The Progressive Budget provides a roadmap for facilitating the digitization of governance. For the first time, the budget presented and distributed to the Digital Census in digital form will pave the way for governments to more seamlessly serve citizens through technology and data. The promise of “minimum government, maximum governance” can only be achieved by increasing investment in technology and focusing on the larger R & D and innovation that the budget does.

HP India Market, Managing Director, Ketan Patel

Today’s budget announcement confirms that the government is focusing on developing infrastructure and skills that will bring short-term and long-term benefits to the Indian economy and people. From a technology perspective, incentives to create digital infrastructure, education and skills underscore the government’s intention to develop the country’s human capital. Steps like international cooperation to develop new skills help Indian youth prepare for modern work requirements and prepare globally.

The announcement of the National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) is a welcome step, helping students and educators adopt new learning and teaching methods by building a Digital First mindset across the Indian education system. In addition, we welcome the doubling of allocations to the MSME sector, facilitating the digital transformation of SMEs, the backbone of the economy.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra

This budget is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and clearly provides all the opportunities needed for sustainable economic momentum and growth. FM has provided ample opportunities to support and sustain the domestic gig economy, digital payments and R & D. Focusing on innovation and R & D as a key pillar is an important step in increasing export revenues in India’s IT sector. In addition to this, the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” budget outlines gig economy, digital payments and human capital initiatives, and also sets up a fintech hub and a national natural language translation mission. Therefore, with increased allocations to infrastructure, financial inclusion, and healthcare, Budget 2021 promises to provide the long-awaited economic rate for India’s growth cycle.

Panasonic India & SA, President and CEO, Mannish Sharma

The budget presented by the prestigious FM behind the five mini-budgets is a series of reform measures to boost the economy: employment, demand and spending. I think a systematic approach to identifying the six key areas where health and infrastructure are at the top, with significantly increased quotas, is in the right direction to revitalize the economy and invest in people’s well-being. ..

As for manufacturers, the government has repeatedly committed to reforms such as the introduction of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme with a budget expenditure of Rs 1.97 across 13 sectors, increasing India’s position as a global manufacturing industry and domestically. I reaffirmed my intention to give momentum to the manufacturing industry. champion. We look forward to joining the implementation details here. Increasing spending on infrastructure to improve roads and public transport is also a positive move, providing easy access to raw materials.

Vivek Sharma, MD, Lenovo Data Center Group

This is a growth and technology promotion budget with the vision of revitalizing the infrastructure, healthcare, banking and agriculture sectors through reforms that reduce investment as needed and generate large numbers of jobs and capital. .. The focus is on digital India, including setting up a fintech hub in the city of GIFT, strengthening digital payments, using AI, ML, etc. in governance, and adapting tax appellants to faceless technologies. All of these provide a solid foundation for progress. The data you are looking for-economy.

Indus OS, Co-Founder and CEO, Rakesh Deshmukh

The announcement of the National Language Translation Mission is a long-awaited effort by the government to reach citizens in a language that they can understand. Indus App Bazaar increased the use of Indian language apps on the platform by 2.2 times last year. We are confident that strengthening the app store ecosystem will break the language barrier and add more value to the next 500 million Indian customers. In addition, for Atmanirbhar Bharat to be successful, we need to focus on overall innovation. We thank the government for its focus on innovation and R & D in the 2021 budget.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics Pvt

Over the next five years, the government will support local manufacturing through announcements in various PLI schemes. As part of household appliances, television should be considered included in the scheme. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Construction Business will also be a game changer in the manufacturing supply chain. By investing in infrastructure, India will be competitive on the world stage. As with metals, the government should consider regaining tariffs on panels as raw material prices rise by 300%.

Pure Storage India, Country Manager, Ramanujam Komanduri

Budget 2021 looks promising given the turmoil caused by the pandemic and is properly focused on public health care. We are particularly excited by the Minister of Finance, who announced the smooth delivery of digital services as part of the next wave of the digital revolution. As observed in the budget, AI, ML, and data analytics are gaining greater penetration in India. All of these are essential elements of a modern data experience. We look forward to the next stage of Digital India, which will be a major growth driver for both businesses and individuals.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India

We welcome the government’s recent PLI scheme. However, with Indian thinking in mind, the obligations placed on raw materials need to be relaxed. You also need to get additional incentives so that you can take change. Industry accounts for 25% of the country’s GDP.

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt.Co., Ltd.

On the industry side, increasing spending on SMEs, MSMEs, new economic corridors, and infrastructure will serve as a confidence-building measure for the economy.

The government’s goal is to spend Rs 197 million on various PLI schemes over the next five years, a good way for global brands to think of India as follows, along with Rs 40,951 billion announced for PLI in electronic manufacturing schemes: It acts as a motivator. Their manufacturer in the next few years.

