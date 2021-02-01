500 free games including Hazel Sky, Flying to the Finish, Black Book, Shady Knight, Genesis Noir and many other demos





Steam Game Festival 2021 Edition: Steam will launch the Steam Game Festival on February 3rd. During the festival, Valve offers gamers 500 free playable game demos. This time around, we’ll also schedule a live stream with developer interactions throughout the company.Read more-Steam best games of 2020: PUBG, Among Us, Cyberpunk 2077 and more

Valve announced the next Steam Game Festival via Twitter and YouTube videos. please remember. Valve has hosted several Steam Game Festivals since March last year.Read more-Steam Winter Sale is now live: Discounts on Halo, FIFA 21, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more

Read also-YouTuber creates a CSGO cheat to punish scammers when using the Steam Game Festival: Timing, Details

The festival begins on February 3rd at 11:30 pm IST and ends on February 9th at 11:30 pm IST. During the festival, gamers will be able to play over 500 game demos of upcoming games. At the same time, it also offers the opportunity to interact with the developers of these games and veterans in the industry.

Steam Game Festival: Game Demo

Game demos available during the festival span genres of action, strategy, adventure, platformers, puzzles, and visual novels. The company’s shared YouTube video teasers include Hazel Sky, Flying to the Finish, Black Book, Almighty: Kill Your Gods, Shady Knight, Genesis Noir, The Riftbreaker, and Bloodroots. Currently, there is information about the release date of either game.

Steam has also set up a microsite that can be accessed from its home page. This allows interested gamers to set reminders via email or mobile app at the start of the festival.

Steam Game Festival: Why?

At the Game Festival, Steam aims to allow gamers to try new games for free before they are released and buy them when they are officially released. In addition, it provides early feedback to developers so they can implement major changes before release.

Remember, Valve already hosts several Steam game festivals. The first event was held in March, the summer version in June and the autumn version in October 2020.

