Golden Eye 007 loses Xbox 360 remaster and leaked as a full game speedrun





The canceled Xbox 360 version of Goldeneye 007 has been published and this view of the virtual Pierce Brosnan bungee jump from the 1st level closing section is a good indicator of its range. Some of the basic geometry is the same, but some key aspects, especially the character model and background geometry, have been modified.

Graslu00

The dam and surrounding mountains have never been seen in such detail.

But like the menu system, the other aspects remain largely untouched.

Dam, intro sequence. This is a coarser, less aliasing method than the N64.

The camera pans towards James Bond.

Is that the person I think?

James, let’s go to work for England.

This island at the end of the dam is much clearer in the X360 version. You can’t get there yet, but it feels good.

I have a bad feeling about this guy.

Explosive sprites have been fixed so the game no longer kneels in rendering.

Another type of “tank control”.

If you don’t want to pull out your sniper rifle in a snowy environment, it’s great to have a significant increase in viewing distance.

Familiar briefing interface.

Pre-mission intro modified.

It’s definitely a more sophisticated model, but it’s not as fidelity as you would expect from the average Xbox 360 price.

Natalia looks very different from her new model.

Updated screen animations can be found on the game’s computer. Also note the fully rendered Russian keyboard.

Battle time.

The textures and models have been updated, but the animation remains the same as the 1996 original, so it’s a quirky robot from the 90’s (no problem for me).

This is one of the signs that this is a legitimate leak. This is a scanned version of Ken Rob, a longtime Xbox producer around 2014, when the production of this remake was almost complete. (He also helped create the original N64 version as part of the Nintendo of America staff in the 90’s.)

Run through the dark jungle.

Xenia didn’t have a chance.

It’s a new Brosnanized character, but the music of the doky elevator remains.

Please move out of the way! I’m trying to minimize casualties here!

The end credits (which are flawed in the way the surrounding jungle is rendered) are pretty much the same, but with two fixes. The first is the addition of an Xbox-specific language.

And second, this obvious plea to Bond’s right holders.

Click this far to see a fun Easter egg. A teaser for the unreleased game Xbox 360 Achievement provided by Graslu00 to Ars.

The remaining achievements are as follows. 00 Agent: Complete the game on Secret Agent difficulty. (25G) Bulletproof: Complete the level of collecting all body armor. (5G) Sprinter: Complete the game from start to finish within an hour. (30G) Slapper: Complete the level without firing shots and killing 5 guards. (10G) Agent: Clear the level according to the difficulty level. (5G) Bullet Shy: Clear the level without hitting. (20G) Secret Agent: Complete the game on the agent’s difficulty level. (15G) License to kill: Complete the level that killed more than 50 guards. (10G) Dual wield: Dual wield any weapon. (5G) Munitions Expert: Complete the level of attacking the enemy with 300 shots or more. (15G) 07:00 Complete the game on the agent’s difficulty level. (40G)

The official Goldeneye 007 remake project, co-sponsored by Rare, Microsoft, and 4J Studios, is one of the most lost projects in the gaming industry before it was quietly canceled. We’ve been talking about this canceled Xbox 360 game in detail for years. Updates are primarily in the form of detailed leaks, and this week is the biggest game ever. The rumored N64 update dam burst, so to speak, leaking a legitimate renewable copy.

A longtime Spanish game streamer with Graslu00 handed a true Golden Eye key in one form of almost complete ROM for the game, created by Rare for the Xbox 360 console in the 2010s and then shelved indefinitely. it was done. Graslu00 loads the ROM into a PC emulator, verifies that it’s genuine, and has a full “00 agent” gameplay session (ie, most needed) before hosting a chat while showing viewers a video on Friday. The most difficult thing for a purpose) was recorded in advance. It wondered to me: how did he get the ROM?

“I was sent the build anonymously and was told to wait,” Grasslu00 tells Ars Technica in an email interview until a specific date revealing it. The file had a unique note, “Never tell me, the release is coming soon, James.”

From the appearance of Graslu00’s channel, his many years of Golden Eye related streams may have been the focus of ROM leaks, and his latest two-hour video is efficient by clear N64 Golden Eye experts. It shows that we are working on all remake levels in a straightforward way. Therefore, this video counts not only as the first independent footage of this Holy Grail of the lost video game, but also as the first speedrun in history.

Non-RCP90 ads for your dad

If you’re new to all of this, go back to the last article on remaking the X360 Goldeneye 007. This explains the basics. As I’ve reported earlier, this isn’t a revision, it’s a memo-by-note remake of the N64 Classic, and like some Halo game remakes, it’s so quiet that it includes a “switch graphics” button. .. With the push of a button, you can switch between the game’s original assets and a brand new paint coat (and a much more realistic-looking actor, including James Bond, who ultimately looks like Pierce Brosnan).

Graslu00 chose not to test its functionality in Footage, but in an email to Ars, it confirmed that the graphic toggle button worked without interrupting or pausing the game. (He admits that he noticed some funky graphic mismatch bugs when switching back and forth, but says they are mild.) In this two-hour video, Grasslu00 is “flow.” I chose not to show off the toggle because I wanted to keep and prove that the canceled project is actually playable from start to finish … at least in the Xenia emulator (confused with the Goldeneye 007 character Xenia Onnatop) please do not). In an email with Ars, he claims that the game runs the same on 360 hardware and is “signed as a retailer”, making it easier to work with emulators (on developer 360 hardware). A patch is required to work). So, in contrast to emulator issues, the low volume imbalance, asset loss and redisplay, and low number of bugs associated with dummy textures are unique to anonymously provided builds (although). This isn’t exactly known, but the menu doesn’t include the version number, for example).

During that time, the full scope of the project was less clear than you can see in this two-hour video. All campaign levels are not only struck, but also struck firmly, with occasional pauses in revised skyboxes, textures, props, and modified character faces. The scale of this game’s improvements outweighs the scale of the Perfect Dark X360 remake, as evidenced by factors such as a complete remodeling. Dam mountains, archived high-resolution posters, and a full overhaul of Egyptians at bonus levels. Still, this video counts as a speedrun rather than a careful analysis. Graslu00 clearly knows his golden eye, thanks to high-speed strafing, mastery of manual aiming, and rapid-fire PP7 bombardment from RCP90.

