Extended sequence creates a google map of mouse brain messages





“Now we have a’Google Map’that can measure millions of RNA molecules in a tissue with nanoscale accuracy without having to extract them as before,” said Dr. Shahar Alon of Bar-Ilan University’s Faculty of Engineering. I am. Brain Research Center and Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Research Institute. New technologies, Expansion Sequencing or ExSeq, are an important step forward in efforts to treat complex diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

Researchers at the University of Bairan, Harvard University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in a research article entitled “Extended Sequencing: Spatically Accurate In situ Transcript Mixes in Intact Biological Systems” published in Science. Is developing for the first time a technology that enables them to identify millions of RNA molecules in tissues at nanoscale resolution.

An overview of extended sequencing technology that enables multiple mapping of RNA at nanoscale resolution across intact tissue. Top: Schematic of physical expansion and in situ sequence (left), and image analysis (right). Bottom: characterization of nanoscale transcriptome partitioning in dendritic spines (left, center) of mouse hippocampal neurons, and a map of cell types and status in metastatic human breast cancer biopsy (right). [Shahar Alon, Daniel Goodwin, Ed Boyden]..

“With extended technology, researchers and doctors can perform genomics analysis in 3D to get not only the identity of the molecule, but also its location in the tissue, allowing more appropriate and effective treatment of complex diseases. “Alon said. The first author of the study.

ExSeq was created by integrating the two methods. One is to localize the RNA message in the cell (in situ sequence) and the other is to physically inflate the cell to see the cell better (expanded microscopy). About six years ago, a Harvard team developed a method for mapping intracellular RNA molecules, and another team at MIT developed a method for physically “blasting” cells and tissues.

In Aaron’s lab, researchers use ExSeq to detect RNA molecules within nanoscale synapses in neurons in brain tissue. The location of RNA molecules in brain tissue affects processes such as learning and memory, and can reveal which molecules are involved in these processes. This will give you a better understanding of whether a molecule or its position is destroyed in a particular disease, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

This new technology can also be used to detect where cancer cells are in complex tissues in relation to immune system cells and the RNA molecules they contain. The authors show that cancer cells can behave differently depending on the identity of the surrounding cells. For example, when tumor cells are near immune cells, they express a different set of RNA message molecules than if they were far away from the immune cells.

Previously, high-resolution imaging of RNA messages at the nanoscale level was only possible using advanced microscopy techniques that limited the number of RNA molecules that could be displayed simultaneously. Highly multiplexed RNA imaging methods, on the other hand, limit spatial resolution and the ability to localize these RNA messages into intracellular compartments.

This new technology employs extended microscopy. Extended microscopy physically dilates living tissue to perform RNA sequencing in situ using long reading lengths. The authors applied the non-targeted ExSeq to the mouse brain to identify and localize thousands of genes containing genetic mutations. Using targeted ExSeq, the authors used RNA molecules at nanoscale resolution within the small spines of the thin dendrites of individual neurons in the hippocampus of the mouse brain, a region involved in memory and learning. Clarified the position of.

The authors show patterns of RNA transcript expression in multiple layers and layer-specific cell types in parts of the brain involved in the processing of visual information. In human metastatic breast cancer biopsy, the authors reveal a relative RNA expression pattern in tumor cells in relation to the location of immune cells.

Aaron argues that this and several other new technologies are approaching the dawn of an era in which individuals can create complete molecular maps of tissues. Decoding such a huge molecular map requires experts in the fields of image analysis, data analysis, and genetics. This radically new approach provides an unprecedented and detailed understanding of the normal biological function of the entire organism, as well as complex diseases.

