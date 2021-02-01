Amish Buggy Wheel YouTuber Dodge Challenger Hellcat Has Healthy Burnout Syndrome





For me, who lives in Pennsylvania, it’s common to see horses and buggies sprinting down the road. Some young coachmen command horses dressed in flashy dressings, while others decorate buggies with modern lighting and other “modifications.” It’s like an Amish way to stick your buggy to your etiquette, just customize it to your liking. But if there’s one thing I’ve never seen before, it’s a carriage in the shape of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

But it’s all new, and it’s thanks to YouTuber Whistin’Diesel (less commonly known as Cody Detwiler) today. Yes, the same person who destroyed the $ 100,000 Ford Super Duty and taught us an important lesson about the shape of the wheel. Tip: Squares don’t work well.

Detwiler picked up a set of aluminum carriage wheels with the sole purpose of placing it on the Hellcat. That is, we welded a set of standard hubs to the carriage wheels and added spacers to clear the fenders. Aside from sacrificing the radius of gyration, the wheels have added some pizza to the vehicle that attracted the attention of spectators. Most of the spectators immediately drew with their smartphone cameras. Combine it with a man dressed in Amish behind the handle and it will start to become a trend on the internet.

YouTuber began telling people that it was his “Hell Buggy” and joked that there were “699 more horses than all other buggies” under the hood. This was more than enough to produce one of the weirdest burnouts I’ve ever seen. Detwyer also learned that it’s probably a good idea to stop when the rubber pops out of the wheel, as the metal cuts through the asphalt.

Surprisingly, Detwiler says the car feels very normal to drive, of course, except when it’s over the bump. He later stated that he drove up to about 170 mph. Well, I’m not a buggy wheel engineer, but I make an exaggerated guess and assume they aren’t fully valued for their speed.

