After the Wall Street Bets GameStop blunder, Google removes 100,000 negative Robin Hood reviews

Google has removed Robin Hood’s negative reviews left on the Google Play app store Credit: Alami

According to The Verge, over 100,000 1-star reviews left by angry users have been removed from Google Play to save Robin Hood’s plunge rating in the app store.

The company has been accused of bowing to Wall Street after amateur traders have caused turmoil in the market and spent a fortune on large investors.

Last week, a small investor, Reddit Rally, organized on the web bought up a stake in video game retailer GameStop.

At some point, the market share surged 700%, causing a panic on Wall Street.

Other users have also succeeded in raising the stock price of AMC Entertainment and headphone maker Kos, the owner of America’s largest movie theater chain.

Part of their purpose was to thwart hedge funds that were betting billions of dollars on falling stock prices in a practice known as short-selling.

Stocks fell again on Thursday after Robin Hood and other platforms stopped trading fantasy stocks.

Robin Hood was accused of bidding on Wall Street after a large investor demanded action to thwart Redditors and caused further turmoil.

GameStop and several other stock sales resumed on Friday, but there was a limit to the amount of stock users could buy.

According to The Verge, angry investors have taken revenge on Robin Hood by degrading the app in a technique known as “review bombing.”

Tens of thousands of people left negative app reviews on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, downgrading them to a 1-star rating.

Google has removed enough reviews to get it back to 4 stars.

A screenshot of the Robin Hood page on Google Play shows that the app received a 1-star rating on Thursday and received approximately 280,000 reviews.

Later that day, the app received a 4-star rating with just 180,000 registered reviews.

Despite Google’s best efforts, however, it seems that the review bomber has returned with revenge.

At the time of publication, Robin Hood returned to a 1-star rating, with approximately 300,000 reviews submitted.

The Google Play Terms of Service stipulate that reviews cannot be used to manipulate app ratings, so the company reserves the right to delete reviews.

Google says it has a system that combines human intelligence with machine learning to detect and implement rating and review policy violations.

The California Institute of Technology giant told The Verge that he had taken steps to remove Robin Hood’s reviews that violated the policy.

Also, companies cannot delete reviews themselves.

Following Robin Hood’s trading restrictions, fierce users accused the app of colluding with hedge funds to block users from buying stocks that damaged shortsellers.

Last Friday, Robin Hood CEO Vladimir Tenev denied the idea that Citadel and other companies had twisted his arms.

Hetold Yahoo Finance: About that conspiracy theory, I think over and over again I said it wasn’t true.

What is our decision to temporarily restrict the purchase of certain securities by our customers from market makers and market participants, or anyone who puts pressure on us or asks us to do so? It didn’t matter.

“It was entirely about market dynamics and regulatory deposit requirements for clear exchanges.

Strict regulations stipulate the level at which a collateral broker must cover a customer’s transaction while the customer “settlement” to a so-called clearing house.

WeBull, a rival platform owned by China, has provided similar reasons for temporarily suspending trading on GameStop, AMC and Koss.

Robin Hood’s decision to suspend trading sparked angry protests on Wallstand’s accusations from Washington politicians.

What is Robin Hood?

Robin Hood is a popular app among amateur stock traders, with hundreds of thousands of downloads across the Apple and Google app stores.

The platform, which also has a website, provides trading tools, stock tips, and even a cryptocurrency exchange where users can invest in Bitcoin.

Robin Hood was founded by two children of immigrants, Baijubat and Vladimir Tenev, who met at Stanford University in 2005.

They were inspired by the Occupy Wall Street protest to create an app that makes the stock market more accessible.

Critics argue that Robin Hood “games” the investment and uses the tactics used in addictive gambling apps to encourage users to buy stock.

Frequently send push notifications to users about stock positions, and when the user makes the first transaction, the app “rains” confetti.

In response, Robin Hood claims that the app’s functionality is “for informational purposes only and does not recommend buying or selling securities.”

Donald Trump Jr. Tweet: “I can’t remember part of the story when Robin Hood sold out and began to become a crown mercenary.

“Apparently everyone has a price.”

“This is unacceptable,” said Democrat Alexandria Ocasiocortes.

“Now we need to know more about @ RobinhoodApps’ decision to block individual investors from buying stock while hedge funds are free to trade what they think is appropriate.”

A federal proceeding filed by a user accused Robin Hood of market manipulation.

The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it is investigating the behavior of all “regulated participants” involved in the GameStop column.

YouTuber The Plain Bagel explains how amateur traders can make millions of dollars from GameStop because hedge funds have lost shares

