What is prepared for medtech this year? -Med-Tech Innovation





Charles Taylor, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of HeartFlow, shares his predictions about the direction medtech is heading in 2021.

The world of health received unprecedented attention in 2020. As the coronavirus spread, so many people were not interested in the number of cases of illness, hospital capacity, therapeutic research, and vaccine development.

After the fall in summer, the crisis continued unabated. However, despite the recent setbacks around the world, it seems that light is finally coming to the end of the tunnel where vaccine deployment is preparing.

But what will the new post-COVID world look like after we come out from the other side? The coronavirus has shocked the healthcare industry and has pushed medical technology trends into turbochargers. Most of the changes made are unlikely to be undone. So what should we expect from medtech in 2021 in the light of this?

Telemedicine and virtual care

We are now too familiar with the concept of social distance and unfortunately we need to adhere to this practice for some time after the vaccine is deployed. This is especially true in hospitals and other medical environments where large numbers of vulnerable individuals live.

Treating patients while respecting social distance presents challenges and is simply not possible in some scenarios. Physicians must look for alternatives that will lead to a surge in telemedicine and virtual medicine adoption.

Telehealth allows healthcare professionals to remotely monitor data about specific aspects of a patient’s health. This is a broad term used in a variety of styles, from simple virtual examinations to complex robotic surgery performed via remote access.

When it comes to heart care, the NHS recommends a CT-first approach. Combined with technologies such as HeartFlow Analysis, many patients can be diagnosed with coronary heart disease (CHD) in a single hospital visit within a few days. The first discussion can effectively take place, after which the patient will need to visit the hospital for a CT scan. This takes about 90 minutes and requires minimal interaction with the clinical team. Doctors can view and interpret CT scans remotely. If additional information is needed, the data from this scan will be sent to HeartFlow, where an interactive 3D digital model of the patient’s arteries will be created.

The HeartFlow 3D digital model is then sent to the clinician for remote review to determine the appropriate treatment and increase the reliability of the diagnosis. This is a good example of the NHS approach to adopting digital technologies that help streamline services. The overall CT-first approach reduces patient waiting time and time spent in direct contact with healthcare professionals. This is a decisive advantage during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, as explained in the recently completed FORECAST trial in the United Kingdom, this approach requires invasive cardiac catheterization without additional costs or further reduced interaction with the clinical team. You can significantly reduce your sex. Less invasive procedures are good for patients, but also good for doctors and other healthcare providers who are trying to save valuable resources.

Data and privacy

Pandemics have served as a clear reminder of the immense value of data. It was central to our understanding and management of the crisis. From monitoring cases, deaths and hospitalizations to tracking and controlling outbreaks with tracking systems. The NHS is clearly aware of the potential of data and AI and has invested accordingly. This trend may continue until 2021.

As data and AI become more common in all sectors, there is general concern about the privacy issues they pose. But the pandemic has caused cultural change. The use of data for health reasons has been normalized, the crisis highlights the benefits of abandoning such information, and the lives of loved ones can be saved. The data-privacy dichotomy clearly shows a trade-off, but COVID-19 is out of balance in favor of data.

Trust in healthcare professionals who process data responsibly remains an important issue, and transparency is essential. None of us will be happy that our information is disseminated to the world for unspecified uses. As a result, data collation will continue to be more targeted. At HeartFlow, we are aware of this and have made great efforts to explain the direct relationship between adding data to the algorithm while adhering to strict patient privacy protocols and the significant benefits it brings to patients and physicians. I have.

See beyond COVID

At the beginning of 2020, we knew little about the virus and were still uncertain about its lethality. As a result, COVID patients were prioritized and resources shifted accordingly.

In addition to this, hospitals were recognized as a hotspot for the coronavirus, raising great concerns about the lack of PPE. Unfortunately, this has led many patients to avoid the medical procedures required for non-COVID illnesses, miss important steps, or be diagnosed at a later date when their condition worsens.

A large global research initiative has provided better information about who is most affected by the virus and how to treat it. As a result, balancing treatment for COVID and non-COVID patients has become more manageable.

This means that investment and research in other health areas has begun to pick up again. For example, in cardiac therapy, the NHS has resumed adoption of new CT scanners with better image quality and efficiency. Such scanners are an important investment and offer a richer diagnosis, including plaque information for atherosclerosis. Meanwhile, large-scale international randomized controlled trials needed for the significant development of evidence-based medicine have been resumed.

COVID-19 will undoubtedly continue to be an important medical issue in 2021, but we hope that it will become much more manageable as the vaccine becomes more widely available. This means that the medical community can refocus on other deadly conditions such as coronary heart disease, which remains the world’s largest murderer.

