Samsung manufactures rollable and slidable displays where new phones may arrive this year





LG was impressed with its sleek LG rollable smartphone (which we may never see) at the CES 2021, but Samsung is expected to hit the rollable and slidable screen in 2021. Is bringing competition by mass-producing.

At Samsung Display’s financial results briefing (via The Elec), Choi Kwon-young, senior vice president, said Samsung “strengthens its presence in the display market through innovative form factors such as roll and slide displays.” Said. The report also states that the new display form factor is expected to strengthen Samsung Display’s leadership in 2021.

However, this is not a big surprise, as Samsung filed a patent for a rollable concept smartphone in 2019, as seen on LetsGo Digital.According to the concept, the smartphone will be about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S21, but will be expanded to about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Getting a new smartphone form factor from Samsung in 2021 isn’t a big deal, as rollable concepts seem to have been in development for some time.

Samsung just said it would develop a new display, so there is no official release date or name details. However, Samsung also said at its earnings call that it would expand its leadership in the foldable market. In other words, we expect more updates from Flip and Fold.

If Samsung launches a rollable smartphone this year, LG’s rollable smartphone may never see the light of day, so it may be our first acquisition.

