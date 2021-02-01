Boomer Blueprint: Listen to Technology





Mankind creates technology, and technology changes mankind. Think about that statement, especially based on your experience over the past year. Technology has confused and empowered all professions, but pandemics have accelerated their impact. When enterprise leaders develop their vision and future IT roadmap, they need to think differently to stay successful and relevant for the future.

In 2018, George Gilder wrote “Life after Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain.” He recently published The Missing Chapter in The Gilder Report. George, 80, is one of the most accurate foresights and predictors of future technology. Many respected associates of accounting professionals agreed with his predictions in 2018, but few felt that the predictions would happen as quickly as they had. George brings a global and historical perspective, not just a vision. As Steve Jobs said, innovation requires hindsight, insight, and foresight. George has all three.

Last year we heard various political views and saw Washington bureaucrats and regulators wrestling with new technologies, especially cryptocurrencies and blockchain. Gilder points out that Chinese bureaucrats are primarily engineers and scientists, and Washington bureaucrats are lawyers.

Dan Bullus calls these difficult trends and encourages leaders to leverage them in developing their visions and strategies. I agree and discuss these trends and the differences between US and Chinese strategies. My intention is to inform you of what we can learn from different perspectives, not to discuss it. It cannot cover all trends, but it focuses on business models, bandwidth, esports, and a wealth of thinking.

Finally, we review the actions accounting firms can take today to stay successful and prepare for the future.

business model

Guilder points out that the big tech companies in the United States use the free model to get user data and make money from advertising, while the Chinese use the subscription model. Which is more sustainable and safer? I’m convinced this is very controversial, yet the free model has sacrificed Google’s search market. Currently, Amazon is the dominant player in the West.

China is rapidly transitioning from search-based shopping to recommendation-based shopping. In the United States, mobile apps are less integrated and less efficient. A good example is the Kindle Phone App. You can get recommended books with this app, but you need to go to your desktop or laptop to buy an e-book and download it to any device.

The subscription model requires pre-packaging and pricing of services, rather than an ex post facto time x dollar acquisition cost model. Historically, accounting firms have been priced by partners, and the differences occur naturally. The subscription model includes multiple internal and external perspectives, especially customer or client perspectives. Messaging is important here.

Many accounting firms still focus their messages on transaction and compliance services. Perhaps a better approach focuses on advisory and consulting services, including compliance and transaction services as part of the subscription package.

Referrals are still important, but marketing platforms are changing and will continue to change dramatically. That’s why sales and marketing professionals are so important to accounting professionals. If we understand this correctly as a profession, we can sustain growth and relevance.

Bandwidth

Much has been written about the impact of bandwidth, especially 5G. This increase in capacity benefits both the enterprise and its clients. Your company will be differentiated by how you manage your bandwidth in the future.

Historically, bandwidth has been managed as a scarce resource, and US politicians have never recovered from the legacy of television and radio. Gilder points out that bandwidth is infinitely controlled and even wasted in China. WeChat consumes 46 terabytes of data per minute during normal morning rush hours. 5G in the US is a marketing jackpot, and most users have never experienced the potential for marketing hype. The important point (and the difficult trend) is that bandwidth is getting faster, cheaper, and better. How do you operate as a company?

Some companies recognize that bandwidth is an important part of their IT roadmap, and remote or hybrid workplaces have different ideas about bandwidth. Home security is as big a problem as managing home connections. Have you considered monthly internet benefits for all employees and related equipment to ensure security and privacy?

esports and games

CPA constantly asks, what is the growing virtual market? We often hear answers from small businesses, cannabis, healthcare, etc. All of these markets have potential depending on your skills and interest in learning and growth. According to a recent esports marketing report by Grandview Marketing, the market size in 2020 is expected to be $ 1.48 billion and the combined annual growth rate from 2021 to 2027 is expected to be $ 24.4 billion.

Specialization in the esports industry has created favorable opportunities for game developers, gamers, influencers and event organizers. The Ohio State University, the University of California, Irvine, and Shenandoah University, Virginia, all offer esports programs and scholarships.

In this case, a worn-out Wayne Gretzky quote, it’s appropriate to skate where the puck is heading, not where it’s heading. Opportunities are changing and new thinking, skill sets and toolsets are needed.

Way of thinking

The most important factor is your way of thinking. CPA tends to think about technical skills immediately. Rarity is just one example of bandwidth and promotes a series of actions that differ from abundance.

Your company’s leadership and culture will determine your path. What has made your company successful and relevant in the past probably does not guarantee future success and relevance. That’s why vision and change management are so important in today’s environment.

Companies that can learn and change faster than competition will succeed, and those that do not will continue to experience commoditization. This is all part of Joseph Schumpeters’ creative destruction, and innovation replaces outdated products, services and ideas, including those with outdated skills.

This information is useful when you act. Procrastination is the worst enemy of most certified accountant companies. They usually know what to do, but they don’t do it for a variety of reasons.

Here are five steps you can take today to help your company seize the opportunity and win the approval of your partners and team members: 1. Review and update your company’s vision. What do you want to do, have, create and experience in the next 3-5 years? 2. Create a strategic plan to support that vision. Focus on allocating resources to priorities. This process is more important than planning to build consensus and ensure that resources are invested wisely. Is your strategic plan up to date? 3. Create a technology roadmap to support your strategic planning. Is there a technology roadmap? Who is responsible? Four. Focus on who, not how. You will soon learn who knows how. They need authority as well as responsibility. Who did you identify? Five. Make people accountable. Accountability starts at the top. The 90-day game plan and review sounds like time consuming, but it’s the first step towards a self-managed company. Have you recently updated your accountability system?

I think the plan will grow!

