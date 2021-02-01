Nintendo Switch Pro will not be officially coming soon





Nintendo has always kept its own schedule, but it’s still the case with potential Nintendo Switch Pro consoles. The company has never officially shown work on Switch Pro, Switch 2, Super Switch, or any other hit hybrid platform called the next-generation version of Nintendo. Still, it didn’t interfere with rampant fan and industry speculation about what the Switch’s successor would look like and how quickly it could be obtained. But Nintendo finally intervened to make it clear that if you were waiting for the Switch Pro, you would have to wait.

The information comes from Bloomberg, which featured Nintendo’s quarterly earnings call. The big point is that Nintendo had an incredibly profitable quarter, primarily due to the sale of switches. (This didn’t shock anyone trying to get the switch during the holidays, and it turned out that the unit was about as hard to get as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.) One participant said, Nintendo. Asked if they plan to release a new switch model. The company basically replied, “Not immediately.”

It’s hard to say exactly what Nintendo’s schedule is for the new console, because there’s no exact transcript (if any, there’s a language barrier). Still, if the company had plans to release a new system in the near future, it might give a timid answer or simply say “expect more information soon.” If Nintendo says Switch Pro isn’t available right away, it probably means that Switch Pro wasn’t available right away.

But this is not surprising. Nintendo previously stated that the switch is only about half of its intended life cycle. The company has never indicated that it has plans for a successor to Switch, or an updated version of a console such as the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X. Fans and analysts are out of breath about what the Switch Pro will look like, but most of the time it’s patented wishful thinking and extrapolation.

It’s hard to say when to upgrade the Switch, or when a brand new console appears. At least, it seems unlikely that Nintendo will release new hardware in 2021. Still, it raises the question of what the company will offer instead. The Legend of Zelda 35th Anniversary will take place later this month, so Big N may share plans related to Zelda later this year. Otherwise, however, the rest of the year looks pretty light in first-party games, with the exception of the Super Mario 3D World switchport. There is a new extension called Bowsers Fury.

