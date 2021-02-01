Apple Limited Edition Black Unity Watch Series 6, Sports Band Now Available





Apple’s new Black Unity Collection features a limited edition of the Watch Series 6 and a new sports band.

As part of the celebration of Black History Month, Apple is adding a new limited edition version of Apple Watch Series 6 and a new sports band. The new hardware, available Monday, is part of what the company calls the Black Unity Collection, a product group aimed at “celebrating and recognizing black history and black culture.”

Limited edition watches start at $ 399 ($ ​​379 and A $ 599) for the same 38mm GPS version or $ 499 for the 38mm cellular model and look much like any other Apple Watch, but with the word “Black Unity” Laser-etched back crystal.

The sports band, which runs for $ 49 ($ 49 and A $ 69), uses colors “inspired” by the Pan-African flag and has the words “truth, power, solidarity.” Laser engraved on the inside of the fixing pin.

According to Apple, the limited edition Watch is available in over 38 countries and territories.

The word “Black Unity” is laser-engraved on the back of the limited edition Apple Watch.

In addition to the new hardware, Apple announced a new Unity watch face as part of WatchOS 7.3, announcing a limited edition award notice for those who closed the Move ring for seven consecutive days in February. ..

The limited edition Watch will only be available in February, but both devices will be available in the Apple and Target stores. According to Apple, the new band will be available all year round.

The company will also donate and “support” six global organizations as part of the Black Unity Collection. Black Lives Matter Support Fund through the Tides Foundation. European Network for Racism; International Institute for Race, Equality and Human Rights. Leadership Council Education Fund. NAACP Legal Defense Education Fund. And the soul raised a deep foundation.

However, it is unclear if any of the proceeds from the collection’s hardware sales will be sent to the group. Apple is donating a portion of its sales of its product (RED) devices to help fund HIV / AIDS treatment programs. CNET is asking Apple for comment and will update it if they respond.

New hardware and watch features are just one part of Apple’s plans to celebrate Black History Month. The company also said it will highlight black-owned companies, developers and apps on the App Store and curate and spotlight the content of many apps such as Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple Books starting Monday. I have.

