Ford and Google join hands to provide cloud-based data services

Three strong stocks with a dividend yield of 8%

Let’s talk about portfolio defense. After last week’s manipulation of the social flashmob market, it’s a topic that shouldn’t be ignored. Well, this does not mean that the market is collapsing. This week’s trading began with a positive tone as the S & P 500 rose 1.5% and the Nasdaq rose 2% after a 2% loss to conclude last Friday’s session. The underlying bullish factor is the more stable political climate, and even if it is not as strong as investors expected, the steady-going COVID vaccination program is still functioning. The rise in volatility may stay with us for some time, but it’s time to consider defense stocks. And that will bring us dividends. By providing a stable source of income, credible dividend stocks, regardless of market conditions, provide a pad for your investment portfolio when stocks stop rising. With this in mind, we used the TipRanks database to withdraw three dividend stocks and generate 8%. But that’s not all. Each of these stocks has earned enough praise from the streets to earn a strong by consensus rating. New Residential Investment (NRZ) First, let’s look at real estate investment trusts, which are the REIT sector. These companies have long been known for their high-yielding, reliable dividends as a result of their compliance with tax laws that require REITs to return a percentage of their profits directly to shareholders. A mid-sized company with a market capitalization of $ 3.9 billion, NRZ has a diverse portfolio of mortgage, principal and mortgage servicing rights. The company is based in New York City. NRZ has a $ 20 billion investment portfolio and has generated $ 3.4 billion in dividends since the company was founded. The portfolio has proven resilient in the face of the corona crisis, with NRZ growing in the second and third quarters after a difficult first quarter last year. In the last reported third quarter, GAAP revenue was $ 77 million, or 19 cents per share. This EPS declined year-over-year, but recovered significantly from the 21 cents loss reported in the previous quarter. With increased income, NRZ is in a position to increase dividends. Payments in the third quarter were 15 cents per common stock. Fourth-quarter dividends were raised to up to 20 cents per common stock. At this rate, the annual dividend is 80 cents, with an impressive 8.5% result. As another move to return profits to investors, the company announced in November that it had approved a $ 100 million share buyback. Eric Haagen, an analyst at BTIG, was particularly impressed with the company’s sound balance sheet and liquidity. [We] Like an opportunity to potentially build some capital through retained earnings while maintaining competitive payments. Haagen believes that the increase in dividends highlights the company’s current strengthening of its liquidity position. In line with his comments, Haagen rated the NRZ as a buy, and his $ 11 price target means a 17% increase over the next year. (Click here to see Hagens performance) All analysts rarely agree on shares, so be careful if that happens. NRZ’s Strong Buy Consensus Rating is based on a unanimous 7 Buy. The average stock price target of $ 11.25 suggests a rise of about 20% from the current stock price of $ 9.44. (See TipRanks NRZ Equity Analysis) Saratoga Investment Corporation (SAR) For the next equity, we will move into the investment management sector. Saratoga specializes in midmarket debt, depreciation and equity investments, with over $ 546 million in assets under management. Saratogas’ portfolio is diverse and includes industry, software, waste disposal and home security. Saratoga saw a slow but steady recovery from the Corona crisis. The company’s revenue declined in the first quarter of 2008 and has grown slowly since then. A third-quarter report released in early January showed $ 14.3 million at the top line. Pre-tax adjusted net return on salatogas at 50 cents per share was 6% above the 47 cents forecast. They said they would win the race slowly and steadily, and Saratoga has shown investors a generally stable hand over the past year. Stock prices rebounded 163% after the crash after Corona in March last year. And the dividend that the company reduced in CYQ2 has been raised twice since then. The current dividend of 42 cents per common stock was declared to be paid on February 10th last month. The annual payment is $ 1.68 and the yield is 8.1%. Mickey Schleien, an analyst at Ladenburg Thalmann, has a bullish view of Saratoga, writing: We consider the SAR portfolio to be relatively defensive with a focus on software, IT services, education services, and CLOs.Analysts went on to say, “Our model expects the SAR to use cash and SBA corporate bonds to fund the growth of its net portfolio. The Board of Directors expects portfolio performance, undividends. We believe we will continue to increase dividends given the existence of taxable income and the economic benefits of the Covid-19 vaccination program. For this purpose, Schleien evaluates the SAR aBuy with a price target of $ 25. This number means a 20% increase from the current level. (Click here to see Schleien’s performance) Wall Street analysts told Schleien about the stock. I agree. The other three reviews on record are purchases and the analyst’s consensus rating is a strong purchase. Saratogas shares are trading at $ 20.87 with an average price target of $ 25.50 over the next 12 months. (See TipRanks SAR Stock Analysis) Hercules Capital (HTGC) Last but not least is the venture capital firm Hercules Capital. Hercules is a small early stage with a scientific tendency. Financing Phase Clients. Hercules clients are involved in life sciences, technology, and financial SaaS. Since its inception in 2003, Hercules has contributed more than $ 11 billion to more than 500 companies. We have invested. The quality of Hercules’ portfolio is evident in the company’s recent performance. Stocks have fully recovered from last winter’s corona crisis, recovering 140% from the lows reached in April last year. Revenues have also recovered. During the first nine months of 2020, the HTG C recorded a net return on investment of $ 115 million, which is 11% higher than in the same period in 2019. Dividend investment The important point for the home is that the net investment return actually covers the dividend. 106% of the base dividend. The company is confident enough to boost the distribution with an additional payment of 2 cents. The total payment is $ 1.28 per common share annually and the yield is 8.7%. Another sign of confidence is that Hercules completed the $ 100 million investment-eligible bond offering in November. Funding for debt repayment, new investment, and corporate purposes Reached. The bonds will be offered in two tranches, each for $ 50 million, and the notes will expire in March 2026. Analyst Crispin Love, who covers Piper Sandler’s stock, believes there’s a lot to love at HTGC. We continue to believe that HTGC’s focus on fast-growing technology and life sciences companies will allow it to successfully launch in its current environment. In addition, Heracles does not rely on COVID recovery as it has no investment in the “risk” sector. Heracles also has a strong liquidity position and needs to enable the company to act swiftly when it finds attractive investment opportunities, Love commented. All of the above convinced love to rate HTGC as an outperform (ie buy). In addition to the call, he set a price target of $ 16 and suggested a possible 9% increase. (Click here to see Loves performance) The recent rise in stock prices has pushed Hercules’ share price up to the average price target of $ 15.21, up just 4% from the transaction price of $ 14.67. However, based on six recent buy-side reviews, Wall Street doesn’t seem to care, as analysts’ consensus ratings are unanimously strong buys. (See TipRanks HTGC Stock Analysis) To find good ideas for dividend stocks traded in attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly released tool that integrates all of TipRanks’ stock insights. please. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are only those of the analysts of interest. This content is for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making an investment.

