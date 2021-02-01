New Economy: Lack of promotion of technological innovation





While the benefits of technology in our economy and everyday life were well known, the Covid-19 turmoil reveals the extent to which its use cases can be extended and their reliability in times of crisis to sustain the economy. Did. Our lives are functioning as normally as possible. Worked from home, signed a mega deal through web conferencing (how Reliance Industries completed mega funding), consulted a doctor via video call, and developed a vaccine with the help of big data and analytics. Was the development of technology. Possible. With that in mind, the budget is to launch policies to make India a technologically superior country by the end of the last decade so as not to miss innovation compared to countries such as the United States and China. It should have been usable as a foundation.

Multiplier effect

Technology is arguably one area that has a significant multiplier effect on improving economic efficiency and driving growth, and we need to act early to climb the innovation curve. In this regard, the benefits of early adoption of 5G cannot be overemphasized. But in this context, the lack of budget clarity for the 2010 5G auction is disappointing.

As mentioned in the economic survey, India is ranked 48th in the 2020 Global Innovation Index. This is a low ranking given the talent pool and economic size available. The report also states that the government is doing heavy R & D labor and claims that the private sector will contribute more to R & D. This requires a more effective ecosystem, higher technology penetration, and simpler taxation and regulation. However, the budget has few small positive steps to extend the date of establishment by one year to make the tax incentives available to eligible start-ups. The final date of establishment of a start-up company to take advantage of the existing provisions of Section 80-IAC has been extended to April 1, 2022. This deducts the profits from qualified persons and the amount equivalent to 100% of the profits. A business by a qualified start-up for the third consecutive year of the 10th year, depending on the conditions and the selection of the person to be assessed. However, in the future, governments will need to determine how this policy can be developed to reflect changing scenarios. For example, many technological and innovative start-ups can’t time to sprout and take advantage of tax incentives to address specific business or economic problems. Therefore, this policy of providing incentives only for specific periods is worth revisiting by the next budget. This ensures that the right incentives and ecosystems are created to drive the rapid growth of start-ups.

