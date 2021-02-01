This Week’s Lincoln Building: Great Google Machine





Have you ever needed to find the center of a circle? I don’t know you, but it’s a problem I’ll probably deal with once every few weeks. why? You can’t always find something to fix or make without moving your hands.

Forget the clumsy way of trying to measure across the widest part of the circle. This is my default way after wandering around the house looking for the compass I thought I had. Instead, the other day I went to Google. And the windows, the windows in my heart, the windows that opened, the windows that returned to second grade geometry.

Randomly draw a few lines across the circle, find the center of each, and draw a line perpendicular to each. The intersection of these lines is the center of the circle. Find out.

The other day it was a matter of ratio. I knit the scarf with a very clean thread, but it was too short, so I reduced the number of stitches and tore the scarf and started over. As a result, the width of the scarf has become narrower. But how long is this time? If I reorganize a 6×30 scarf with the same thread ball, will the width be 4?

calendar

Monday, February 1st

School committee meeting, 6 pm, zoom

Wednesday, February 3

Pick up books from the library, 3 pm to 6 pm, library

Saturday, February 6

Library pick-up, 9 am-noon, library

Weekly

AA Meeting, Tuesday and Friday noon, Norton Pound / Breeze Mia Bandstand

Lincolnville Community Library, curbside pickup Wednesdays from 3pm to 6pm and Saturdays from 9am to noon. For more information, please call 706-3896.

Soup cafe canceled due to pandemic

The school museum is open by appointment, 505-5101 or 789-5987

Bayshore Baptist Church, Sunday School of All Ages, 9:30 am, 11:00 am Worship, Atlantic Highway, Direct and Facebook

United Christian Church, Worship 9:30 am Via Zoom

come

February 20: Takeaway Chowder Meal

Both Don and I were confused about it, he decided not to google it, and I don’t call my math teacher’s son. We never came up with it and blamed the aging brain. Finished the scarf, yes, it was long, but I changed the size of the needles, so that became an issue. Examined controversial in Word Thesaurus: Unresolved.

He sticks to remembering the name of the motel where Martin Luther King was killed one day without the help of Google. As a former resident of Memphis, he often drives it and says he knows it as well as his own name. Yeah.

Even after a few years ago I wiped out a large book to make room for my family upstairs, I still have a lot of how-to books on my bookshelf. It should be an emotion, as I rarely open them, except for the cookbooks I kept, and the ones I dogeared where my favorite recipes exist. When the drain in my bathroom sink didn’t close, Google taught me how to fix it. He told me what to do when a new bottle of lotion didn’t pump.

Shower leaked into the basement? Google helped me fix it. Advice for other DIY: Do not install your own shower. Or, if you do so and it leaks, why do you think you can do it right now? It’s me, and in fact, I finally did it right, but it was the scariest project I’ve ever worked on. nightmare. Don’t do it Call the plumber. Call the carpenter. Call the tile man.

This weekend was a way to install LED lights in the doll house. After many dead ends and sites that didn’t tell me exactly what I needed to know, I finally came across the perfect one. And that’s a Google issue. There’s so much to do that you can take a side road to the rabbit hole or learn more than you need about the esoteric subject you’re looking for. My perfect LED site led to an online store where I ordered exactly what I needed. Your order has been confirmed and ready to ship.

Then last night, I received an email from LED company Shelly that Id ordered an item with two different voltages. Hey, I know very little what Bolt is.

As an option, she writes that she has a 3-volt AAA battery holder that is the same size as a 9-volt battery. The LEDs have the same brightness and the battery lasts longer between replacements. Would you like to change the battery holder to AAA?

of course.

Indeed, how quickly did I adapt to internet connectivity during my late adulthood? My father, born in 1905, often remembers the gas lamps in his childhood home. I remember a carriage that is still competing with cars and trucks. Why did the Wright brothers barely fly three years before he was born. He thought that 80 years of his life would be the most amazing change he could imagine.

Then came the computer and the Internet. At the age of 20, I worked as a keypunch operator. I entered a number for each order of frozen food and made a hole in the card. The stack of cards was sent to a huge mainframe computer that prints long sheets. The amount of paper used by workers in the freezer upstairs to select an order.

Today, palm-sized devices that we use all day to send texts to friends, order dinner, read news, and pay bills are installed in air-conditioned rooms. It does much more than a room-sized mainframe.

I think that is also mathematical. The rate of change is increasing. Or is it physics?

Recently I have been deeply involved in change. Our political system goes back and forth between anarchy and a calm, even boring, reassertion of normalcy. Many of our fellow citizens seem to be plagued by delusions, even though virtually all of us struggle to stay healthy. And staying healthy seems to mean isolating from each other at all levels.

When the car pulls on the driveway, I reflexively reach for the mask. Probably an egg customer, but someone always wants to say a word. We stand at the doorstep of the chat, or when a close friend (who I trust is as careful as I am) comes in, stand opposite the room, shorten and mask please do.

I can’t remember the last time I put on my kettle and sat down for a cup of tea with the visitor.

When you push the cart in Hannaford, it automatically separates from each other and nods when it recognizes someone. The way you do it with just your eyes is amazing. I couldn’t remember the last long conversation with my aisle neighbor and caught up with all our news.

And, of course, it extends to the family. Grandchildren we can’t hug, meals we can’t share. I thank my family upstairs and Don down the road every day. Seven of us consider ourselves a home. Many of us have no physical contact with our loved ones. Still, there were vacant seats at our holiday table as well as the family. We miss our friends very much.

At the same time, in a broader sense, everyone wants a seat at our communal table. Blacks / browns / indigenous peoples, migrants at various stages of assimilation, people often left out of full participation in our national life. All striped women. And it all seems to fuel some reckless anger and feed the intensified plots of the past few months and years. What are you scared to share? More importantly, do many of our citizens actually get a smaller part of the country’s economic pie? Why has the country’s 600 billionaires been 40% rich since the pandemic began? So the previous section says. Labor Party Robert Reich quoted in Heather Cox Richardsons’ daily newsletter.

Recently, in addition to making small (circular) chandeliers, I’ve been reading for an understanding of what happened to us and why. The evil genius American inaction is the latest Im effort, but there are dozens others as modern writers seek to find out why they are behind today’s political and cultural forces. It’s hard to read. Again, the aged brain often takes time to understand complex ideas in these books, but I think it’s more useful than doing crossword puzzles.

Forced quarantine is not completely terrible. If Facebook really reflected how he spent his time at home, he learned cooking, took classes, did yoga, hiked, and deepened his pet ties. Occasionally, I meet at the post office or on a walk. How are you? How are you? Okay, you know, as if we knew ah. And the answer becomes mysterious. Not only can you expect.

school

The school committee will meet tonight on Monday, February 1st at 6 pm via Zoom. Please contact Wendy at the Superintendent’s Office for the link.

Condolences

It was sad to read that Ronnie McIntyre recently died. As long as I lived here, it was Lincolnville equipment. He was one of the first people we met when we moved. Many of his friends and family will miss him. Read his obituary here.

February Meal: Chowder

LHS is planning its next takeaway meal on February 20th. You can choose fish or corn chowder, cornbread and cookies for $ 10. This time, Rose Lowell from Dolce Vita Farm and Bakery will make chowder and cornbread, so I think it’s delicious. Please order by February 17th.

Thanks to everyone who supported this winter’s takeaway meal and sent donations to help rehabilitate old (c. 1851!) Buildings. It is encouraging to know that so many people want to help.

