This year’s innovation: Scotiabank





Derivatives customers at Scotiabank may have noticed that bank pricing has become tighter these days. They may not know that this is due to a new risk engine built to calculate evaluation adjustments (XVA) faster and more accurately.

XVA reflects the credit, funding, and cost of capital associated with trading over-the-counter derivatives. Dealers typically incorporate these adjustments into the price of new transactions. However, XVA calculations are one of the biggest computational challenges banks face on a daily basis.

Scotiabanks’ risk engine combines a mathematical technique known as contingent algorithm differentiation (AAD) with deep neural networks, first in the bank’s mashup of artificial intelligence branches.

The system initially has a graphics processing unit (GPU) running in the cloud.

As a result, traders and risk managers will have a better understanding of the exposure of the entire asset class, such as rates, credits, forex and commodities. This insight proved to be invaluable to Scotiabank during the coronavirus turmoil in early 2020, especially as liquidity was depleted in some markets.

When the market began to turmoil from the end of March to April, the risk engine allowed banks to perform multiple scenario analyzes to calculate their book impact on the fly.

We tested various correlations and used them to guide hedging strategies and see which scenarios were deployed in the market on a particular day. The move to this new platform provides greater risk visibility, said Karin Bergeron, head of XVA transactions at Scotiabank.

John Gjata, Scotiabank

The risk engine has given banks a good steering on how to respond to market volatility when volatility is most unpredictable, she adds. We performed a scenario analysis on the significant spikes in credit, interest rates and FX. It was not possible to predict the exact scenario, but this warned in advance that if we saw the movement of credits at 100 basis points, we would need to make a big hedge in the rates and FX markets.

Banks have been aware of concerns about large fluctuations in credit prices. The CDX index for investment grade credit default swaps surged from mid 40 basis points in February to around 140bp in March and returned to 84bp in mid-April.

The surge in credit risk during that period, coupled with the surge in funding costs, contributed to billions of losses from major investment banks XVA. For example, JP Morgan recorded a $ 951 million XVA hit in the three months to March 31, but there was a partial reversal in the next quarter, from XVA to $ 510 million. Recorded profit.

Scotiabank filed a temporary claim of $ 116 million ($ 88 million) in the previous quarter as a result of a methodology change, but charged XVA on its balance sheet for the quarter ending April 30. Did not report.

Banks recorded an increase of $ 150 million in capital secured to cover credit valuation adjustments in the three months to April 30, 2020, which is close to the next quarter. Reduced by the same amount.

John Gjata, Global Head of Fixed Income Solutions at Scotiabank, said the faster pricing produced by engine-enhanced calculations has had a significant impact on banking business with large institutional investors, including the Bank of Finance. It states that it is. He says trade flows are increasing as they can better take advantage of the fleeting market turmoil, especially in the liquid G7 currencies.

Gjata adds that the system also demonstrates its benefits in calculating the risk of trading in longer-term and more esoteric currencies.

By the end of October 2020, Scotiabank reported a 33% year-on-year increase in wholesale banking revenue. These results include a 38% increase in capital market income and an 87% increase in interest rate and credit transaction income.

Engine composite technology

The standard way to calculate XVA is to perform a large number of Monte Carlo simulations of the derivative portfolio in different scenarios. For this reason, banks typically rely on the vast computing grid of central processing units (CPUs).

In 2016, Scotiabank began experimenting with AAD, a more subtle mathematical trick for calculating sensitivity at high speeds. While other banks adopted this approach a year or two ago, Scotiabank started a project to combine AAD and GPU. GPUs are said to be about 10 to 50 times faster than CPU cousins. This pairing was described as the Holy Grail in 2015 by the vendor Numerical Algorithms Group.

Banks have also chosen to deploy GPUs in the cloud. It claims to be a more efficient way of operating. Cloud hosting means that banks are no longer owning large amounts of expensive hardware that is difficult to manage and underutilized during part of the week.

Tom Pickering, Scotiabank

You can go out and buy a GPU machine, but it will be obsolete in a few years. Tom Pickering, Technology Fellow at Scotiabank, has already made one full machine update for this to stay on the cutting edge of GPU performance. Cloud GPUs allow banks to turn fixed costs into variable costs.

The cloud GPU platform hosted on Microsoft Azure was first introduced in March 2019. Banks say they will be able to evaluate more than 10 times as many as previous scenarios, allowing for more detailed scenario modeling.

In 2020, Scotiabank was finally able to turn on the AAD feature of its cloud-hosted GPU platform. Until then, I used a mode that was less efficient but easier to implement. The bank has worked with the Numerical Algorithms Group to develop the AAD algorithm library.

The result is a tool that can evaluate a large number of primary and secondary sensitivities in about 30 minutes during batch processing at the end of the day. On normal days, the platform is available on demand for XVA pricing and the calculation takes around 20 seconds. You can also scale up your system to provide daytime risk and scenario calculations during market stress. For a portfolio with 100,000 transactions, the XVA engine can perform 915 million valuations per second.

Another landmark was to add artificial intelligence-based technology from Scotiabank to the engine in 2020. In partnership with technology vendor Riskfuel, banks have trained Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) as an evaluation method within the framework. The RiskfueltakesScotiabanks model trains and replicates DNNs.

DNN is an alternative to the hand coding model and is built on a common infrastructure that uses linear algebra. Once the DNN infrastructure is built, it does not need to be rebuilt, which limits the need to code many models. After training, the DNN will be co-located with the Monte Carlo simulation of the Azure GPU card. They currently cover a range of reasonably exotic payoffs, including Asian options and barrier options.

Andrew Green, CEO of Riskfuel and Andrew Green, head of XVA Quants at Scotiabank, and Ryan Ferguson, CEO of Riskfuel, explained in their 2018 treatise Deeply Learning Derivatives how to use deep learning to evaluate derivatives.

Andrew Green, Scotiabank

According to Green, the method used is similar to the Longstaff-Schwartz approach, which allows the portfolio to be compressed into a single regression function without the need to re-evaluate at each point in time.

In fact, the platform’s web interface allows bank front offices to perform XVA analysis using real-time data on either existing active transactions or what-if transactions with potential clients. This system can calculate around the world 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Atypical market conditions experienced in March and April caused problems for trading desks that helped risk engines deal with, says Gjata: market movements create sensitivities and their sensitivities. Sa make an axis trade. The pair can trade on average $ 50 million a day, but it has four times as many axes and is difficult to carry out on the market, especially during periods of zero liquidity.

Therefore, banks look for clients who need to issue debt in foreign currency and return it to Canadian dollars. The risk engine supports the desk price of 50 to 100 newly issued hedge permutations for the same transaction to find the client that most profits from the transaction.

If you run all the different scenarios, you’ll find one publisher with the right idea for the day, Gjata says.

The new engine has paid off, especially in the business flow segment. This requires sharp and instant pricing.

So now you have a happy issuer, because they can raise debt, you have a happy investor who could buy debt cheaply in their local currency. And Scotiabank can take all the risks at the right market level, Gjata adds.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos