Two Michael Jordan Rookie Cards Set New Auction Record-Rob Report





The economy may be volatile, but the collectable card market is clearly booming. Latest Evidence: Two Michael Jordan Rookie Cards set a record at an auction last weekend.

On Saturday, Goldin Auctions sold two as-new examples of HisAirness’s 1986 Fleur Rookie Card for $ 738,000 each. The staggering hammer price, which broke the record in less than a month, means that the value of Jordan’s first professional basketball card has increased more than 15 times since the launch of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both cards have been rated Gemmint 10 by certification firm PSA, breaking the previous record for Jordan’s rookie card by more than $ 500,000, Beckett reports. This mark previously belonged to another Gem Mint 10 Fleur card sold for $ 217,000 on January 3rd of this year. In December 2019, the same card was worth about $ 32,000.

The price of Jordan’s rookie card soared last year. This could be due to the premiere of The Last Dance documentary in April. According to Action Network’s Darren Rovell, the most expensive Gem Mint 10 record has been broken seven times since March 22nd. Meanwhile, the record rose $ 690,000 from $ 48,000 to $ 738,000. And it’s not just the value of the pristine Gemmint 10 that is believed to have 316 cases. The Mint 9 version of the car has also increased in value five-fold, from $ 12,500 to $ 66,123.

Despite all this, Jordan’s rookie card is not yet the most valuable basketball card. In fact, it’s not even close. The title belongs to LeBron James’ 2003-04 Upper Deck Rookie Card. Featuring NBA megastars and jersey patches worn by his signature, the card sold for $ 1.8 million at an auction last summer.

The record Jordan rookie cards did grab Goldin’s latest auction headlines, but they weren’t the only astounding sales. The Mickey Mantle rookie card near Mint sold for $ 1.6 million, and the well-conditioned Lou Gehrig rookie card sold for just over $ 800,000.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos