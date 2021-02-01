The new Ford, Google deal means a big tech upgrade for drivers: what you need to know





Ford Motor Company and Google announced a strategic partnership on Monday. It aims to modernize 117-year-old car makers in a unique way more quickly, use data more aggressively to generate revenue and improve the customer experience.

Ford began investigating the use of technology that provides factory robotics monitoring and quality control this year and additional training for UAW members on the factory floor, with Ford and Lincoln customers seeing a new driver experience in 2023. Will come to.

What does this mean? Ford and Lincoln drivers have access to voice technologies such as the Google Assistant, allowing them to monitor the road and grab the steering wheel while multitasking. Google Maps also provides information on real-time traffic conditions, automatic rerouting, and lane guidance. Google Play gives drivers access to apps for listening to personalized music, podcasts and audiobooks in the car.

The Google Assistant can do a lot to make life a little easier, but you don’t have to trade in your privacy to use it. (Photo: Review / Rachel Murphy)

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Ford’s Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships, David McClelland, revealed details at the virtual news conference. This effort aims to increase driver enjoyment and safety through connectivity.

This six-year collaboration, which includes Ford and Lincoln products globally, aims to “enhance the automotive industry and reinvent the connected car customer experience.”

There are many privacy options in the Google Assistant app settings. (Photo: Review / Sarakobakku)

Dearborn’s car maker has named Google Cloud a provider of data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning management. In its release, Ford said millions of vehicles will feature Android with Google’s apps and services.

The company created a team upshift to “promote ongoing innovation” and “push the boundaries of Ford’s transformation, unleash a personalized consumer experience, and drive disruptive, data-driven opportunities.” Did.

Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley stands in a room with a Model T vehicle at the Ford Picket Avenue plant in Detroit on January 14, 2021. He uses technology to move car makers into the future. (Photo: Ryan Garza, Detroit Free Press)

Jim Farley, Ford’s CEO, said in a news release: As Ford continues to make the biggest changes in history with electrification, connectivity and self-driving, Google and Ford have worked together to create an innovative powerhouse that can deliver great experiences. Modernize our customers and our business. “

Details: Ford drives a reversal with Mach-E as the industry enters a new era

Details: Google plans to expand $ 17 million in Michigan, adding jobs in Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Silicon Valley recognizes Ford’s history and the potential of Impa.

From the first assembly line to the latest driver-assisted technology, Ford has set the pace of innovation in the automotive industry for nearly 120 years, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a statement. The best Google AI, data analytics, computing, and cloud platforms to help transform Ford’s business and build automotive technologies that keep people safe and connected on the go.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai advertised a new partnership with Ford Motor Co. on Monday, February 1, 2021. He can be seen talking to Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest mobile phone trade fair in Barcelona, ​​Spain. 2015. (Photo: Manu Fernandez, AP)

Ford said on Google Cloud that the company plans to:

Improve your customer experience with technology and personalized service. Accelerate product development, manufacturing and supply chain management. Speed ​​up real-time customer notifications about maintenance and other activities.

The enhanced technology aims to minimize driver distraction and provide vehicle improvements with wireless updates used in processes familiar to Tesla and mobile phones.

Details: Cruise partners with GM and Microsoft accelerate self-driving EV technology

Details: Ford has 4 properties in the sales floor and is reviewing 35 sites in the Dearborn area

“I’m obsessed”

“Android in the car also allows Ford and third-party developers to build apps that are constantly improving and providing a more personalized ownership experience than ever before,” Ford said.

Farley said we are obsessed with creating essential, unique Ford products and services. This integration unleashes a team of innovations for Ford and Lincoln customers while seamlessly providing access to Google’s world-class apps and services.

Crisis prevention

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at AutoTrader, said that because “data is the king,” the future of every car maker includes partnerships with tech companies.

“This is the future,” she said. “It’s about collecting, storing, and ultimately monetizing that data collection.”

Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive, was photographed at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2018. (Photo: Michelle Krebs)

In addition, Krebs said the value of using data analytics for logistics support cannot be exaggerated. Analysts believe that supply chains are fragile and more data is only useful at a time when the industry is hampered by a shortage of semiconductor chips used in cars, including Ford.

“Maybe it can be used to protect against possible disruptions in the supply chain,” Krebs said. “This global chip shortage is a serious problem.”

Details: Due to lack of parts, Ford was forced to temporarily dismiss thousands of UAW members.

Details: Analyst: Ford Bronco supply chain issues point to removable tops

Details: Ford confirms production cuts at Chicago and Ohio plants, UAW furlough

Please contact Phoebe Wall Howard (313-222-6512 or [email protected]). Follow her on Twitter @ phoebesaid. Read more about Ford and sign up for our car newsletter.

