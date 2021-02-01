Notable developments in the actography sensor and PSG device market: Fact.MR report





According to the latest analysis by Fact.MRs, the US $ 1.78 billion actigraph sensor and PSG device market is expected to grow at 4.3% in 2019. According to the survey, the actigraph sensor and PSG device market remains highly integrated, and Tier I companies remain dominated despite new entrants.

Research shows that new medical technology (MedTech) products are becoming more prevalent as a result of the fusion of healthcare and technology. Increasing consumer awareness and trends in technologically advanced actigraph sensors and PSG devices will allow both technology industry leaders and start-ups to enter the healthcare industry with more innovative actigraph sensors and PSG devices It came to be.

Ongoing development and research in the field of sleeping sickness diagnosis and management is reflected in the vast range of innovations in actigraph sensors and PSG devices. According to a Fact.MR report, new entrants aim to take advantage of the potential opportunities in the actigraph sensor and PSG device market by riding the tide of technology.

However, the report adds that the technical expertise of actigraph sensors and PSG devices and the traditional hub of key players in a strong global network remain at the top of the market. This will allow market leaders to continue to dominate despite new SMEs and start-ups entering the actigraph sensor and PSG device markets.

Increasing prevalence of sleep-related problems and life-threatening sleep disorders such as sleep apnea between adults and children are driving the use of high-tech sleep disorder diagnostic tools. This is expected to have a significant impact on the dynamics of the actigraphy sensor and PSG device market in the coming years. Manufacturers of the actigraph sensor and PSG device market will integrate next-generation technologies such as wireless technology for actigraph sensors and PSG devices to improve device accuracy and reliability, ultimately providing a strong foothold in the market. I’m keeping it.

According to a Fact.MR study, the latest technology trends are increasing the number of breakthrough actigraph sensors and PSG devices on the market worldwide. According to the survey, wireless and USB actigraph sensors and PSG devices accounted for more than half of the global revenue share in 2018.

With the constant advancement of wireless technology, the increasing demand and supply of wireless or USB actigraph sensors and PSG devices may continue for the foreseeable future. In addition, the growing penetration of wireless medical devices and diagnostic tools in the healthcare industry in developing countries is creating favorable sales opportunities for stakeholders in the actigraph sensor and PSG device market.

A polysomnography device that maintains the gold standard for sleep monitoring systems

The Fact.MR study provides a thorough assessment of the various macro and microeconomic factors that are shaping the growth of the actigraph sensor and PSG device market. Studies show that polysomnography or PSG devices hold the largest revenue share of nearly 65% ​​in the actigraph sensor and PSG device market, and this trend is likely to continue.

Polysomnography provides a detailed assessment of sleep-related data for medical cases. This is the main reason why PSG devices are becoming more popular than actigraph sensors. In addition, the American Society of Sleep Medicine clinical practice guidelines on the use of actigraphs for sleep disorders declare that actigraphs are not a replacement for sleep polysomnography in clinical situations.

