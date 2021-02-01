Last chance to claim these PS Plus free games from January (PS5, PS4)





February is finally here. This means that a new batch of PS Plus giveaways for February will be available for billing on Tuesday, but it also means that it will take less than a day to get the free PS Plus game for January. This month’s lineup includes the PS4 Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Greedfall, as well as the PS5 version of the Shark Simulator Manita.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the latest addition to the restarted Tomb Raider series, bringing Lara Croft’s ongoing adventures to the South American jungle to save the world from the Maya Apocalypse. In a review of GameSpot’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, critic Edmond Tran praised the thrill of exploration and the challenge of solving ancient tomb puzzles, but the traditional mechanics of the game make the journey frustrating. I warned that it might be possible.

Greedfall is a 2019 RPG that will impose a task on players to explore a mysterious island called Teer Fradee. There are many magical secrets to explore and hunting monsters on this island. The game supports traditional RPG fans with character builds of different abilities, spells, and skills, as well as goals that can be completed in a myriad of different ways. In GameSpot’s Greedfall review, critic Keee Hoon Chan compared its compelling exploration and combat mechanics with The Witcher 3, but criticized its reliance on colonial themes.

Maneater is this month’s PS5 exclusive game. It’s also available on PS4, but only PS5 players can use it for free. Maneater is described as ShaRkPG, an RPG that acts as a cannibal shark. Starting as a small puppy, the player is tasked with first surviving and then prospering as one of the apex predators of the ocean. Similar to RPGs with human characters, as sharks grow in size and strength, you can adjust your shark skills to suit your playstyle.

PS Plus 12 Month Subscription

$ 31 (was $ 60) | Digital Code

View on Ebay

Like the previous PlayStation Plus giveaways, all January games are PS4 titles and can also be played on PS5. The next-generation consoles released recently can play most PS4 games, with different features for each game, such as faster load times, more stable frame rates, and better resolution. There are only a handful of PS4 games that aren’t supported on the PS5, and the list is already starting to shrink.

The Greedfall developers have announced that the game will get updates and additional content for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, but it’s still unclear if this will be a free update for all next-generation players.

January 2021 PS Plus Free Games

Available from January 5th to February 1st

Size: 640 x 360 480 x 270

Want to remember this setting on all your devices?

Sign up or sign in now!

To watch the video, please use an html5 video-enabled browser.

The file format of this video is invalid.

We’re sorry, but you can’t access this content.

Please enter your date of birth to watch this video

JanuaryFebruaryMarchAprilMayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecember12345678910111213141516171819202122232425262728293031Year20212020201920182017201620152014201320122011201020092008200720062005200420032002200120001999199819971996199519941993199219911990198919881987198619851984198319821981198019791978197719761975197419731972197119701969196819671966196519641963196219611960195919581957195619551954195319521951195019491948194719461945194419431942194119401939193819371936193519341933193219311930192919281927192619251924192319221921192019191918191719161915191419131912191119101909190819071906190519041903190219011900

By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

enter

Currently playing: Shadow of the Tomb Raider Review

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos