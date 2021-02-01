Google investors may have forgotten how much lawmakers want to curb Big Tech





Over the past few years, Google’s owner Alphabet shares have been lagging behind other FAANG members and the remarkable rise of Big Tech like Microsoft. It’s finally starting to change. However, investors may have overlooked one major issue: potential regulatory risk.

Alphabet is trading near record highs, thanks to strong digital advertising and the rapid growth of Google Cloud services. Over the past six months, stock prices have outpaced most other Big Tech and have risen 25% since August.

But investors need to be aware that concerns about antitrust laws in the Trump era, which give dampers to Alphabet as well as Facebook, Amazon, and Apple, haven’t completely disappeared.

Alphabet may need to address this concern when reporting fourth-quarter earnings after Tuesday’s Closing Bell. Analysts expect revenue to increase by 15% compared to a year ago.

Now that Democrats dominate the House of Representatives and the Senate, some are worried that regulatory issues may further afflict the Alphabet and other Big Tech stocks. Top MPs such as Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and independent Bernie Sanders have all expressed their desire to dissolve many of these companies.

President Biden may not be as publicly hostile as Trump when it comes to his contempt for some tech companies. However, curbing the power of Big Tech can be a problem that can gain bipartisan support in the Biden administration.

The alphabet that Democrats are paying attention to in Congress?

According to some market watchers, the possibility of further crackdowns on Google / Alphabet and other technologies should not be overlooked.

“Investors are ignoring the highly realistic antitrust threat to the largest and most attractive tech companies. Smeed Capital Management’s portfolio manager said in a note to investors last month at midnight. Is approaching, and these Cinderella investors do not seem to have a watch or watch to know when the time will be midnight.

The alphabet may need to begin to defend itself more loudly against the call for farewell. One analyst claims that CEO Sundar Pichai and other executives can do that during Tuesday’s earnings announcement.

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald said in a report last week, “I frankly hope that the company will provide a more detailed level of defense against market allocation / conspiracy allegations. There are. “

Solid fundamentals can mask regulatory concerns

In addition, some argue that the recent Alphabet rally is justified by the significant increase in advertising revenue, especially YouTube’s momentum.

In a revenue preview report, eMarketer analyst Nicole Perrin predicts that Google’s fourth-quarter revenue growth will accelerate in all major advertising businesses, including search, YouTube and other displays. I am. “

“We expect YouTube, in particular, to continue double-digit year-over-year growth as advertisers continue to look at digital video advertising,” she added.

However, widespread concerns about pandemics can weigh on growth. Even if more traditional advertisers spend a lot on digital platforms like YouTube and spend less on broadcast and cable TV.

“Obviously, the demand for YouTube video ads will be hampered by budget-holding companies,” said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company, in a earnings preview.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos