Insurance companies are under pressure to improve the customer experience





“Look at the big tech companies and how they could actually help their customers trade. Big Tech’s big focus is to make the customer experience more seamless and reduce friction points throughout the customer’s purchasing process. As a result, customers are becoming more and more harmonious with the simplicity of dealing with service providers. “

According to Williams, there are also many “ecosystem orchestrator” in the automotive manufacturing sector. This is a company that leverages customer distance to really simplify a customer’s journey.

In August 2020, Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk is a comprehensive, competitively priced insurance service designed to offer Tesla owners up to 20% lower rates. Officially launched Tesla Insurance. According to the company, Tesla Insurance “can take advantage of advanced technology, safety and maintainability to provide insurance at a lower cost than the standard automotive market. [its] Insurance pricing can be based on the benefits of Tesla’s active safety and advanced driver assistance capabilities.

After the announcement, candid entrepreneur Mask said Tesla has a “much better feedback loop” than traditional insurers. He added: “Obviously, no one needs to choose our insurance. But I think a lot of people will. Why not because it’s cheaper and better?” Basically What Tesla and other car makers are doing is, in Williams’ words, “simplifying the insurance buying journey and the customer’s financial life, using their own data, insights and customer connections. To support management. “

“It’s all happening outside the insurance sector, which means that insurers need to strengthen it a bit and really start thinking about how to leverage technology to innovate.” Williams said. “And that’s happening. Especially in this COVID world, I think you’re seeing it work.

“I think innovation will be a big part of how the insurance sector can drive growth, create new product opportunities, and explore new market opportunities in terms of partnerships and their nature. It also drives revenue and margins. It actually promotes financial results, such as promoting expansion of the market and promoting stock prices. All of these will be the result of innovation. ”

After all, innovation is a way to adapt to the changes surrounding the insurance industry, respond to changing customer expectations, and change the lives of customers.

This is all tied to the concept of “connected” insurance and the opportunities that connection brings to the insurance sector. According to Williams, “connected” insurance comes from paying claims that insurance companies create insurance policies and really help customers lead better, safer and more financially stable lives. Shift the story. This more meaningful connection, partially driven by innovation, enhances the customer experience by a factor of 10.

