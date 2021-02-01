Confirmation of release date, cover athlete, reservation information





Arlington, Texas-October 8: Fernando Tatis Jr. # 23 in San Diego Padres … [+] Second round against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Globe Lifefield on October 8, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

The information leaked was true, but there were even more perks related to the first official information about MLB The Show 21.

According to leaked information and current official confirmation, San Diego Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr. is the cover athlete of the game. We also received a head-up that the game will debut on the Xbox console. This was also confirmed in various media assets, including the trailer below.

What we didn’t know from early information was the release date confirmed on April 20th, and MLB The Show 21 will be available on Xbox One and Series S and X, as well as support cross-platform play. .. And cross progression.

This is a breakthrough addition and could help establish the show as a premier sports title for a new generation of consoles. The show, as requested by each of the game fan bases mentioned above, will be the first of the major sports titles (NBA 2K, Madden, FIFA) to support cross-platform play.

Also noteworthy in the first official release is a reference to the improved franchise mode. We’ve seen some work in the team-customized version of MLB The Show 20, and we hope that the next iteration will further blow away the concept.

Many fans of the series hope that this year will finally be the year to see the Create-a-Ballpark feature. For now, you need to keep your fingers crossed while waiting for a relatively stable flow of information up to the release date within 90 days.

Pre-orders are currently available. The details are as follows.

MLB The Show 21 Standard Edition

MLBTS21 Standard Edition comes with a game and 5,000 stubs.

Included in Standard Edition:

Game DLC Items: 5,000 Stubs MLB The Show 21 Next Generation Standard Edition

The game is included with the MLBTS21 Next-Gen Standard Edition. [10] Show packs, and 5,000 stubs.

The Next-Gen Standard Edition includes:

Game DLC items: 5,000 stubs

[10] Show pack

The Collector’s Edition will be released on Wednesday, February 3rd.

