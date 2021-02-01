



The financial report for fiscal year 2019-20, which ended in June, captured only 3.5 months of the crisis, so 2020 gave the college athletic club a taste of the financial blow that COVID-19 would bring. According to reports obtained by Sportico, fallout is already apparent when these numbers begin to surface. Overall, there was a significant loss, including at Georgia Institute of Technology. Despite the losses, schools see the opportunity to recover by investing in what they do best: technology and innovation.

Athletic director Todd Stancebury believes he was a pandemic-only hit this year with a recent surplus of 2018 (a pair of coaching buyouts for the expensive 2019). Cost savings and periodic furloughs will be implemented to save some money this year. Fans and graduates have also been strengthened to convert $ 10 million unused tickets into charitable gifts for the athletic club to get by 2009. Despite their support, it’s still struggling, but the Yellowjackets technology-focused division continues to invest in its future as COVID has changed significantly.

When I returned to Georgia Institute of Technology as an athletic director [in 2017]The idea was to instill innovation at the heart of the school’s DNA throughout the organization. In an interview, Stansbury wanted to use the technology ecosystem that is part of it as a partner, executor, or test kitchen for all aspects of sports-related innovation. [COVID-19] We didn’t necessarily have to change the march order as long as we identified ways to make things better, but they were added to the list of problems to be solved through innovation and could potentially leverage the expertise of Georgia Institute of Technology and Atlanta. Opportunities have increased.

According to Stansbury, Stansbury is considering using drones to disinfect the facility and reduce the risk to cleaners involved in the process. Although the bustling machines didn’t drop Lysol into the athletics facility (obviously not as efficient or cost-effective as humans), the division is testing the temperature and mask sensor prototypes that Alum is working on. It functioned as a place. They also made more official deals during the pandemic, each innovating in different areas.

The September marketing agreement between Alum-founded technology company LiveLike and engineering and technology company WMT Digital focused on interactive and virtual fan engagement and improving the viewing experience across departmental platforms.

Satisfi Labs’ artificial intelligence technology was used to power a virtual Georgia Institute of Technology athletics assistant for fans answering COVID-19 related questions before and during the game. As the Yellowjackets welcomed fans with a capacity of 20% at Bobby Dodd Stadium last fall, the technology helped the department move to a virtual ticketing process and reduce the number of contact points for game operations.

An agreement with Legend, a sports hospitality, sponsorship and sales consultant co-founded by the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys, should also help with post-COVID planning and financial recovery. Each transaction has a private cost, but there are also new revenue opportunities. For example, Satisfis tech can virtually drive sponsorship revenue through a chat experience. This is an important plus now that revenue streams are struggling.

Georgia Techs’ comprehensive business intelligence partnership with Legends includes making money on multimedia rights, seats, tickets, financing, hospitality, e-commerce and more. The agreement will also introduce new technologies, data and analytics platforms aimed at supporting all Yellowjackets revenue streams and identifying new opportunities.

All of these conversations began before the pandemic, but technology-centric deals became more and more relevant in the meantime as the future of college athletics seems to be changing day by day. As Stansbury said, timing is everything. Innovation is no longer a luxury, and we needed to find answers to a whole new set of challenges.

According to Stansbury, he was trying to take full advantage of all the opportunities he had taken before COVID-19, but in this environment the entire space is evolving, making the solution more important. Some of these new deals are even more important as they are not only looking for ways to overcome the current crisis, but also to get out of the other side. I don’t think I can just stop and do things exactly like last year. Everything would have had to innovate forever.

Stansbury expects the financial belt to continue to tighten until 2021, and the economic consequences of the virus are becoming more apparent over the months. The finances will probably be reflected in three years. He said he’s probably in a fairly fluid situation for some time, but when appropriate, innovation is still a priority investment in his sector. Also, some solutions may not need to come from large companies. There are many challenges for student participants in the Georgia Institute of Technology’s annual sports innovation hackathon to try to tackle this year. Alternatively, students in the Sports Intelligence Platform class created in athletics at Georgia Institute of Technology Computing University can help.

