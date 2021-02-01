Google closes in-house Stadia game development studio





Google is closing Stadia’s internal game development division today. This is to refocus Stadia as a base for streaming games from existing developers, rather than developing their own games for the service.

Creating a best-in-class game from scratch takes years, requires a lot of investment, and costs are rising exponentially. I’m reading a blog post by Phil Harrison, Google’s Vice President and General Manager of Stadia. With a focus on building Stadia’s proven technology and deepening business partnerships, it goes beyond the immediate planned game to provide exclusive content from in-house development team SG & E. I decided not to invest.

As part of that change, the company will close both Los Angeles and Montreal game studios. Both were under the Stadia Games and Entertainment banner.Most of Google’s SG & E [Stadia Games and Entertainment] The team will move to a new role, but Ubisoft, who headed the Stadia studio team, and Jade Raymond, a veteran in the EA industry, will leave the company altogether.

Stadia itself will continue to exist with the $ 9.99 Stadia Pro subscription service, and Google may continue to attempt to protect exclusive (or time-limited) third-party titles offered through subscriptions. Almost planned games will continue to be released on Stadia.

However, the closure of Stadias’ in-house studio has hit Google’s gaming ambitions seriously. Beyond the mere technical aspects of the streaming service itself, the fact that Google is ready to invest in multiple first-party studios was one of the most important parts of the original Stadia vision.

Google’s creation of games for new streaming service titles, which theoretically leverage its own cloud technology, shows how seriously Google was investing in Stadia. It’s also a sign that someday companies like Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo are eager to introduce a monopoly that can offer attractive competition to companies that rely heavily on their studios to create major monopoly games that drive players. did. Their service.

The fact that Stadia is no longer in the game production business makes some sense. Developing AAA titles is a very expensive task. However, it also means that the future of Stadias is likely to be driven to another option that allows you to play the same games you already have on your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC.

