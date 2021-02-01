Innovative business that won the “Oscar of high-tech industry”





Brüninger-funded startup autoRetouch wins prestigious cloud award

Good news from the US: Breuninger-funded startup autoRetouch GmbH was named “Most Promising Startup of the Year” at this year’s Cloud Awards. Less than a year after its founding, the young company won the field of international applicants by persuading expert judges with its innovative AI-based image editing technology.

Cloud Award Winners 2020/2021

Hundreds of technology companies in the US, Australia, Europe and the Middle East compete each year for the prestigious cloud award, “Oscar in the Technology Industry.” Less than a year after its inception, Stuttgart-based company autoRetouch received the coveted “Most Promising Startup of the Year” award at this year’s Cloud Awards.

The judges made the selection primarily based on the newly developed AI-based image editing technology. This is revolutionizing the way traditional product images are edited for use in e-commerce. In addition, this young business impresses expert judges with its easy-to-use, self-service pricing and user-friendly access to the innovative ghost mannequin technology offered. I did.

Alexander Ciolapciu, CEO of autoRetouch GmbH, said of the award: “Winning this award in such a short period of time is a testament to the fact that today’s innovation isn’t just happening in Silicon Valley.” I am. “I’m very proud of both my team and the partnership with Broininger. I’m very positive about the year ahead. There’s still a lot in the autoRetouch pipeline and we’re taking the next step. I’m looking forward to that. This tailwind. “

Broyninger is also pleased with the victory of the spin-off startup. “The autoRetouch award proves our decision as a leading fashion and lifestyle company to invest in this innovative startup and digital business model,” said Holger Brecker, CEO of. Broyninger. “We at Broininger believed in the digital image editing technology developed by autoRetouch from the beginning. We are very pleased with the industry as a whole that this development is now recognized in the industry.”

With the newly developed image editing technology, you can automatically edit the photos in the online shop. Image retouchers typically take up to 20 minutes to create a product image from two raw images. AutoRetouch’s Ghost Mannequin AI intelligently merges two raw images, the product and the inlay shot, in seconds with a single click. Breuninger has invested $ 3.2 million in an innovative start-up and has already used this technology to edit Breuninger.com’s own online shop photo.

E. Breuninger GmbH & Co. Fashion and lifestyle retailer Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in 1881 and is today one of Europe’s leading multi-channel department stores. For 140 years, Broyninger has set high standards in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, with an exclusive range of international designer brands and popular newcomers. Founded in 2008, the www.breuninger.com online shop is one of the most successful online stores in the premium segment and has recently become available to Austrian and Swiss customers. In addition to its style and sense of trend, Broyninger represents an outstanding customer focus with service options such as special services, in-house tailoring departments, Click & Collect and online booking, in-store ordering service, and shuttle service offering unique shopping. I am. Experience both in-store and online. Throughout Germany, award-winning retailers have 11 Breuninger stores with more than 5,500 employees.

