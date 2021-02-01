



Marlborough, Massachusetts-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) today announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with Google Cloud featuring the integration of Google Clouds machine learning (ML) technology and Hologics cutting-Edge Genius Digital Diagnostic System Transforms Screening And accelerate the eradication of cervical cancer worldwide.

Genius Digital Diagnostics is the first digital cytology platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI) with advanced digital imaging to help identify precancerous lesions and cancer cells in women. Hologic is currently using Google Cloud to enhance the deep learning components of its system. The Genius Digital Diagnostics System is expected to provide even more practical insights from cytodiagnosis slides for cytotechnologists and pathologists. Google Cloud also provides a secure and reliable cloud data architecture to further extend system functionality.

Hologic has been at the forefront of cervical cancer screening for over 30 years and has built its legacy through this strategic collaboration, said Kevin Thornal, president of the Hologics Diagnostic Solutions Division. Enhancing the use of AI with Google Clouds’ machine learning capabilities and cloud architecture is the next natural step in this step forward.

Hologic is investigating the significant differences that work at the intersection of AI and ML to improve diagnostics, laboratory performance, healthcare provider decision making, and ultimately patient care.

Through this collaboration with Hologic, Joe Miles, Managing Director of Google Cloud Healthcare and Life Sciences, is helping the evolution of digital diagnostics by complementing diagnostic and AI expertise with machine learning expertise. We also realize the common commitment of the two organizations to rethink the digital diagnostic capabilities of laboratories and healthcare providers around the world, ultimately enabling them to better serve their patients.

Genius Digital Diagnostics is CE marked for diagnostics in Europe and is not sold in the United States.

The financial terms of the collaboration have not been disclosed.

