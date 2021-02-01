Put Media Molecule’s Dream on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass





I know Im is trying to endure a lot of hatred with that headline alone, but endure me here. My idea is entirely about dreams and the health of the community.

With the announcement of MLB The Show 21 today, the year-old promise to bring the previous PlayStation-only series to other platforms, including the Xbox, has finally come true, with other traditionally exclusive first-party titles on multi-platform. The conversation about what should be done became lively. Of course, the major single-player games are being thrown by Xbox players who want God of War, or PlayStation people who want Halo, but can you present a discussion of Media Molecules Dreams? In addition to bringing it to other platforms, it can also be installed on PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass.

The release of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S in MLB Show 21s not only brings the game to other consoles, but also breaks down barriers and opens up the community. Cross-play and cross-progression on all platforms means that there are only four or two player communities separated by platform or generation. The MLB The Show community is now one. This is a complete pool of people on all platforms, no matter where you play. That decision is important in terms of community life and strength, as well as the multiplayer aspects of the game. Not only is it creating an exclusive multi-platform, it’s also about strengthening the community with more players. It’s a victory for everyone.

A little further away from MLB The Show 21, let’s take a look at how PlayStation Plus (and the Xbox Game Pass) have strengthened the multiplayer community by requiring players to buy games. One of the oldest examples of exceptional success was the launch of the Rocket League PS Plus. This has pushed the game to an outstanding position where it has been enjoyed for over five years. Eventually it was cross-play, and last year the game moved to free play. Again, this is an effort to integrate and grow the community and the pool of players, rather than depleting the community on an independent platform and getting stuck behind the paywall. Barriers between platforms.

Similarly, a PS5-only Destruction AllStars, a multiplayer-based game, will be released for free on PS Plus tomorrow and will be available for free for two months to get as many people as possible to try it. With a $ 60 premium for consoles that people are struggling to get, Id claims that Destruction All Stars would have been destined to fail. The decision to include it on the PS Plus is an opportunity to have an instant player base and community full of people who have never tried it on the premium. Boosting it as a free PS Plus title at release gives Destruction AllStars a chance to succeed in many other games that have actually failed in the community and broad player base. There are many other multiplayer games that enjoy similar benefits, thanks to the free offerings on Plus and Game Pass.

So when the conversation turns into a monopoly game that could benefit from being released on other platforms, Im isn’t thinking about games like God of War or Uncharted. I think there are still places where you can have a special experience. But when can games, communities, and developers benefit significantly from multi-platform releases? I’m not a hindrance, so I hope Dreams will not only appear on other platforms, but also have full cross-play and cross-progression and will be released via channels such as PS Plus, PS Now, etc. I’m out. A game pass to maximize reach.

Everyone’s dream

The dream is wonderful. But it’s also not something that allows you to effectively sell more casual gamers. LittleBigPlanet had a sackboy at least in addition to its creation mode aspects. This is an icon that has continued to star in the game, apart from the weight and pressure of making things. There is no such thing in a dream. At first glance, dreams are like this air. You can watch cool videos online about games, landscapes and how creators use development tools, but if you’re not particularly interested in the creative side, the average player will dream for himself. Often not enough to make you want to get one. Of a dream.

In fact, it’s currently one of the main complaints from creators. Many people are making something with Dreams, but many are actually doing something there. Dreams is sold as a creative platform suite of development tools that anyone can play with, so discoverability is limited. But for those who don’t want to make something? It’s hard to convince players to spend money on a library of experiences they create. Dreaming of being almost free to create means that there is no solid anchor for the main mascot character with platform gameplay to attract the interest of the layman.

In short, Dreams is an ideal PlayStation title that can benefit from the community. It can benefit from a wider range. You can benefit from providing much greater visibility to the creator and experience community across the platform, not just the tool suite. If it’s not included in a service such as PS Plus or Game Pass, consider a game you’ve never played. The launch of Destruction All Stars tomorrow will soon come to mind. It’s a game I’ve never seen at a premium price, but it’s included in Plus for free, so Im is excited to actually jump in and play.

Platform monopoly is always important. They sell the ecosystem. This is a special experience you won’t get anywhere else. You’ll continue to see Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo rely on monopolies in some amazing ways and even break down some of those barriers in amazing ways. When it comes to focusing on what’s best for games and community health, Dreamswould positions it as a barricade-free open experience and is well-suited to delivering it in the hands of as many people as possible in as many ways as possible. I think. Yes, for me it means releasing on a fully compatible Xbox, which could be offered as part of the PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Now, and Game Pass for maximum coverage. There is.

