MSI Announces First 1000 RAI Curved Gaming Monitor





MSI has announced a new game monitor series called the ARTY MIS series. The first monitor in this series is the 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor. The MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR provides a truly immersive experience with less image distortion while providing optimal curvature for gamers sitting about 3 feet away. The 1000R curvature rating matches the natural vision of the human eye. This means providing ergonomic support by reducing eye fatigue during the game and reducing reaction time.

Besides ergonomics and design, MSI includes many AI features dedicated to ARTY MIS343CQR. The display features 3440 x 1440 resolution with a response time of 1 ms and HDR400 to get the most out of NVIDIA’s new RTX 3000 video card series. The 34-inch monitor also includes a refresh rate of 165Hz. All of this technology comes with MSI’s OptixScope Aiming Magnifier. This is actually patented by the company. This technology provides an eight-step zoom with shortcut keys for quick magnification switching. OptixScope automatically lowers the DPI of the mouse at high magnification. Basically, any weapon can be a sniper rifle with a shooter.

Other features included in the ARTYMIS series of game monitors include MSI’s smart brightness, built-in noise reduction microphone, and even MSI console mode. Console mode allows the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X to pass 4K signals even when the monitor is rendered at 1440p. Finally, the series includes Night Vision AI to help players bring out the dark areas of the game with the Auto Black Tuner. ARTYMIS 343CQR can be purchased from the MSI Store, Amazon and NewEgg for $ 899.

