Google closes Stadia’s internal game studio





New York Google will close its in-house studio responsible for developing games for the Stadia cloud gaming service. This is a move that raises questions about the future of the Stadia service itself.

Google launched Stadia in November 2019 as a new type of video game platform that runs without a console and stores gameplay sessions in the cloud. Players can jump between devices such as phones, PCs and laptops.

But in a blog post on Monday, Google said it would no longer invest in creating its own games for the service beyond the short-term planned titles. Jade Raymond, who headed Stadia Games and Entertainment, is leaving the company. Google didn’t disclose the total number of headcount reductions, but said most staff in the game development department would be transferred to other roles.

It’s not clear how Stadia itself is progressing. The service offers a $ 10 monthly free tier and a Stadia Pro subscription. Some games are free and some games need to be purchased separately. Google has not announced the number of users.

In a blog post, Google Stadia general manager Phil Harrison works with third-party publishers to serve games directly to Stadia players, instead of investing in original games that can be expensive to create. He said he plans to make it possible. Stadia users will continue to be able to play games on the service, and Google will continue to offer new third-party titles to the platform.

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said cloud gaming technology is so new that significant changes in strategy are not surprising. However, choosing not to offer its own exclusive game on the platform means that Google has one less way to compete with other more established rivals. In 2020, Sony and Microsoft announced a flashy new PlayStation and Xbox console that will offer exclusive games.

Developing platform-specific content has been one of the most proven strategies in video games since the dawn of the console era, Piscatella said in order to determine how this move would affect orbit. He said he needed to see how the next phase would evolve. As a platform.

RW Baird analyst Colin Sebastian proves that the success of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X holiday season is still in high demand for traditional consoles, making it more difficult for Stadia to enter the market. I said I did.

But he said Google’s Stadia technology could still be successful in the long run.

Cloud streaming technology will be relevant in the coming years, and Google should wait for the video gaming industry to license the technology to other companies or wait for a longer new console cycle. “

