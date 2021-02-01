Key innovations to improve manufacturing





Countries around the world are achieving high economic growth by positioning manufacturing as a major growth engine. This sector is recognized as a major economic driver of sustainable economic growth, job creation and poverty alleviation. According to the Kenya Manufacturers Association Guide, a detailed report of the sector, the Kenya Business Guide, shows that manufacturing’s contribution to the Kenyan economy is stagnant at 10% of gross domestic product (GDP). However, the focus of the sector on the Big 4 Agenda is expected to reposition it and increase the country’s GDP by 15 percent by 2022.

The integration of manufacturing automation and data exchange to foster innovation and smart factories has emerged as an important impetus for strengthening the sector. In the near future, the factory will be controlled by a virtual production line that runs systems and monitors to complete physical processes. In the last century, we saw factories operating in the process of leaving an indelible mark on the manufacturing ecosystem. Looking at the trends we are currently witnessing, innovations in automation, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) may also increase.

As a nation, we need to explore the application of technology and innovation in manufacturing, and how this can accelerate our growth. The Big 4 Agenda envisions that manufacturing will contribute significantly to the country’s GDP, increasing from its current 9.2% to 20% by 2022. But despite our progress, this sector has yet to be fully achieved potential.

This is because the industry still faces challenges that impede development. In today’s rapidly changing world, the source markets for raw materials and products are highly unpredictable. This puts financial pressure on many producers and prevents them from progressing. For example, in the world we live in, the demand for a particular product can be very high, but the invention of a new product becomes less important over time.

However, manufacturers are taking steps to mitigate these challenges in a variety of ways, including improving production processes. This is primarily due to the adoption of new technologies that help automate some processes to deliver better products while reducing production costs. Similarly, companies are prudent in strengthening customer relationships by making customer-centric decisions, such as manufacturing bespoke products for different types of customers.

In addition, most investors in the manufacturing industry should establish their businesses in special economic zones (SEZs), which provide incentives, as manufacturers need to address the challenges of lack of adequate infrastructure, electricity and high taxes. I am enthusiastic about it. In line with Vision 2030, Kenya has established a SEZ to promote the country’s economic growth.

Conza Technopolis, one of the SEZs, is the flagship project of Vision 2030, implementing a powerful manufacturing strategy that enables the development of manufacturing departments in line with changing global needs and expectations. Apart from the world-class infrastructure currently under construction, Technopolis also provides an ecosystem of research and innovation that gives companies access to a highly skilled workforce and innovation. This allows the manufacturing industry to thrive in technopolis by focusing on its core business.

Apart from that, the Conservation Master Plan ensures that technopolis achieves its goals by adopting concepts such as multipurpose and density control. In this way, it hosts businesses in line with the vision of a smart and sustainable smart city. For example, authorities have designated 108 acres for industrialization, light industry, and agricultural processing within Phase 1 to take advantage of Consas’ innovation ecosystem. Several key industries have also been identified as potential growth drivers, including business process outsourcing (BPO), software development, data centers, disaster recovery centers, and light assembly manufacturing.

Given the times we live in, the importance of technology has never been so amplified.

Today, the world is tackling the negative effects of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. This is a crisis that has forced many companies to adopt technical solutions to stay at sea.

This is certainly an adjustment that will stay with us for a long time. As a nation, our sustainability and independence are only guaranteed by our ability to develop and adopt technological innovations.

