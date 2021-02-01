Black Ops Cold War and War Zones Get Double XP Weekend on February 4th





Anyone talking about the Firebase Z update coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4th isn’t the only thing happening that day. Both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will double their XP from February 4th to the weekend.

Both PS4 and PS5 PlayStation players will win a Double XP Bonus Day on February 4th in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. XP Bonus will be available on all platforms starting February 5th, 10 AM Pacific Standard Time. The XP period runs until the unspecified time of February 8th.

Of course, Firebase Z arrives as a free update for all players and continues the zombie story after the end of Die Maschine. Alongside the new map, the Tombstone Soda perk is back, but this time with a dark ode twist. Dead Ops Arcade gets a new Solo Advanced Start mode that allows players to get an advanced start position based on the best rounds they have ever achieved with Dead Ops Arcade 3 Solo. In this mode, you will earn a reunion trophy with Fidrina, but your stats, leaderboards, and challenges will be disabled.

Not only Firebase Z, but also multiplayer will get updates. Express arrives all the way from Call of Duty: Black Ops II. This is a 6v6 map that takes place at stations where the Shinkansen is running at high speed. The map comes with its own Express 24/7 playlist, giving players access to different modes such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmation, Domination, and Hardpoint. Express also adds new information to the zombie onslaught map list and searches.

Endurance mode has been added, and Fire Team: Dirty Bomb will also be transformed. Up to 40 players in 10 teams of 4 must find uranium and use it to arm bombs with Alpine, Luka, and Sanatorium. As soon as one explodes, five bombs will be available at a time, and the other will spawn and replace it. The score limit has doubled to 1,000 to account for the increase in the number of bombs.

All of the above content will arrive at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on February 4th. Double XP will be available in Warzone from the same day.

[Source: Call of Duty]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos