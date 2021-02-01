Genshin Impact Kekin Banner “Lantern Dance” Details





Genshin Impact Version 1.3 features a limited banner that is probably none other than Riyue’s busiest citizen, Kekin (Ganyu isn’t too late). Liyue Qixing’s Electro and sword-wielding Yuheng will only be introduced for two weeks instead of three, but her exclusive banner works the same as the previous exclusive banner. In a version 1.3 patch note, miHoYo confirmed that Keqing wasn’t the last banner featured in version 1.3, but didn’t confirm who would replace her. That said, the Keqing banner has some solid four-stars that are worth pulling if you don’t need Keqing itself, but don’t have it yet (or the first constellation).

Genshin Impact’s Keqing Banner “Dance of Lanterns” will be held from February 17th to March 3rd.

The limited Keqing banner “Dance of Lanterns” from Genshin Impact will be replaced by Xiao’s “Invitation to Mundane Life” banner at 3:59 pm PST on February 17th and will run for two weeks until March 3rd. During the event, Keqing will be a featured 5-star character with a rate up (0.6% drop chance). The Pity Mechanic hasn’t changed, so you’ll get 5 stars on the 90th pull, but it’s a 50/50 shot, with or without Keqing. If you don’t catch her until that point, the 180th pull will be a guaranteed Keqing. It’s a good idea to check your pull history before rolling the dice, as the sympathy from the previous exclusive banner will be carried over.

The four stars rated up in the Keqing banner are Bennett, Ningguang, and Barbara. Bennett and Ningguang are easily two of the best four stars on Genshin Impact. If you don’t have one yet, it’s worth pulling a few times between the Keqing banners. Barbara is a great healer, but that’s almost everything she does. Healer. For those of you who enjoy the open world and don’t dive deep into the abyss she deserves in your lineup, she has a habit of appearing for free.

Each character will have a “test run” available in the Keqing banner to earn Primogems, Character XP books, and expansions to complete them. On my banner pull recommendations: Keqing is a solid character, but she’s hampered by the current state of Genshin Impact’s Electro. She’s worth grabbing at the end of the day, but if you’re saving for Xiao, or if you’re holding the rumored Hu Tao and Zhongli return banners, she’s safe to skip 5 It is a star. However, if you don’t have Bennett or Ningguang (or their first constellation), try to get them, assuming that Keqing has no risk of wasting sympathy.

