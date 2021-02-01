If Google leaves Australia, Microsoft (MSFT) search engine Bing may get





Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reportedly made Bing the Internet search engine of choice in Australia if Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) successfully addressed the threat of making Google unavailable in Australia. It is positioned. The skeleton of the controversy is a bill that forces Google and Facebook (FB), among others, to pay for content copied by these tech giants from Australian news sites.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about whether Bing could close the gap. “Microsoft is pretty confident,” Morrison told the National Press Club in Australia that Australians would behave like Bing. Microsoft has not commented so far. Google has a 95% market share in Australia, while Bing is the second farthest with 3.7%.

Google has threatened to leave Australia if a law requiring payments to news organizations for the use of content is passed. Binding arbitration provisions are an important issue for Google. If Google leaves, Microsoft’s Bing could fill the gap. An opportunity to raise Bing’s reputation as a viable alternative to Google search.Binding arbitration is a problem

Google is under similar pressure elsewhere in the world to pay for news content. For example, in December 2020, Google signed a contract with a French newspaper to lay the foundation for individual license agreements. Payments are linked to factors such as the amount and traffic issued daily. Google’s commitment to proposed Australian law establishes a binding arbitration process that determines how much an online platform will have to pay to a particular news organization if both parties are unable to reach an agreement on their own. Is to do.

What Google Earns in Australia

In 2019 and the Australian dollar, Google Australia generated $ 4.8 billion in revenue, of which $ 4.3 billion was from advertising and reported a profit of $ 134 million. When converted to US dollars, these numbers were $ 3.7 billion, $ 3.3 billion, and $ 103 million, respectively.

Can Bing fill the gap?

In 2018, a writer for the technology-oriented website Wired ran tests for three months and instead used Bing to stop using Google search. In general, he concludes, “If you want to find something online, Bing will almost certainly get the job done.”

Google, on the other hand, offers search engines as well as many other widely used services. Among these are Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube, and it’s unclear how Google’s departure from Australia will affect these services, and as in other parts of Australia, many of the countries. Consumers are known to be essential.

Significance for investors

If Google actually leaves Australia, Microsoft’s big chance to use Bing isn’t the additional revenue and profits it can earn in that country, but the chance to make Bing known around the world as a solid alternative to Google. Google’s interests in Australia, on the other hand, are far greater than the potential for its profits to decline.

“The broader concern is whether Google wants to show modern Western democracy how it’s perfectly feasible to use competitors,” the BBC observes. The most important of those competitors is Bing.

