Purdues Discovery Park District Residential Village Underway





West Lafayette, Indiana – Adjacent to the Purdue University campus, major housing development is underway to create a “sense of place” for an easy-to-walk, traditional yet contemporary community.

The Old Town Design Group in Carmel, Indiana is the lead developer of the Provenue Project. The new urbanist neighborhood development sets the central stage for quality of life seekers adjacent to the energy of university campuses.

Vertical construction is underway and the unit is ready to move this summer.

“The Old Town is excited to redefine life in West Lafayette through this unique community,” said Liz Just, director of sales and marketing. “The Discovery Park area’s history is an easy-to-walk, diverse and dynamic area built for neighbors and those seeking to engage and interact with the community.”

Proven generational designs feature 47 single-family homes, 16 town homes and market-priced apartments. Virtual tours are available with a variety of options, including Sycamore, Tulips and Magnolia. Contact Andy Lind ([email protected] or 765-891-0718) for more information.

The design also includes plans for features such as community centers, fitness centers, restaurants, retail stores, and centralized green spaces.

Provenance is part of Purdue University’s Discovery Park district. The district is a $ 1 billion long-term project to transform the western side of the Purdue Campus into an outstanding environment for intellectual discourse and high-tech commercial enterprises.

A designated opportunity zone, the district is home to the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration, a facility designed to act as the “gateway” for companies looking to collaborate with Purdue.

The Purdue Research Foundation helps lead the development of the district.

About the Old Town Design Group

Old Town Design Group, a leading custom homebuilder in the northern suburbs of Indianapolis, Carmel, Westfield and Zionsville, specializes in creating timeless custom home designs that are perfect for our clients.

About Purdue Research Foundation

The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation established to promote Purdue University’s mission. The Foundation, founded in 1930, receives gifts. Manage trust. Fund scholarships and grants. Get the property. Protect Purdue’s intellectual property. Promote entrepreneurial activity on behalf of Purdue. The foundation manages Purdue Foundry, Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization, Purdue Research Park, Purdue Technology Centers, and University Development Office. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue the third largest in the country for startup creation and the top 20 for patents. The Foundation received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award from the Association of Public and Land-Grant University. For more information on licensing Purdue Innovation, please contact Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization ([email protected]). Contact Purdue Foundry ([email protected]) for more information on Purdue Innovation-based startup involvement and investment opportunities.

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institute developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked 5th and most innovative university in the United States by the US News & World Report, Purdue offers world-changing research and unparalleled discoveries. Purdue is committed to hands-on, online, real-world learning and provides a transformative education for everyone. Purdue’s commitment to affordability and accessibility freezes tuition and most fees at the 2012-13 level, allowing more students to graduate without debt than ever before. With Purdue.edu, Purdue never stops in the constant pursuit of the next big leap.

Writer: Chris Adam, cladam @ prf.org Source: Andy Lind, andy.lind @ oldtowndesigngroup.com, 765-891-0718

