Google shuts down internal game studio – TechCrunch





Google is rethinking its gaming strategy, Microsoft is deploying a quantum computing platform, and UiPath is currently worth $ 35 billion. This is the Daily Crunch on February 1, 2021.

Big Story: Google Closes Internal Game Studio

When Google announced the Stadia cloud platform, it also said it would set up an in-house studio, Stadia Games and Entertainment, to create platform titles. Currently, the company seems to have abandoned this approach.

This is an amazing move. Not only has Google not yet released one game from the studio, but it seems like a real investment as the company opened studios in Montreal and Los Angeles and acquired Typhoon Studios.

“Building on Stadia’s proven technology and focusing on deepening business partnerships, we provide exclusive content from our in-house development team SG & E beyond short-term planned games. In particular, we decided not to invest any more, Google executive Phil Harrison said in a blog post.

High tech giant

Microsoft’s Azure Quantum Platform Now Available for Preview Azure Quantum is Microsoft’s cloud-based platform for using partner quantum hardware and software tools such as Honeywell Quantum Solutions, IonQ, and 1QBit.

Xiaomi is suing the US government for blacklisting. The filings filed on Friday call this decision illegal and unconstitutional.

Google now shows more information about your site in search results. Clicking on the new hamburger-style menu icon pops up a new information panel with additional information about the site.

Startups, Financing, Venture Capital

UiPath, a robotic process automation platform, will raise $ 750 million with a valuation of $ 35 billion. The company’s automation platform aims to transform the way people work by providing companies with a way to build and execute automation between departments.

Databricks will raise $ 1 billion with a valuation of $ 28 billion when it reaches $ 425 million. ARRDatabricks is a company focused on data and AI that interacts with corporate information stored in the public cloud.

Weights & Biases has raised $ 45 million in machine learning tools. According to Weights & Biases, more than 200 companies currently have more than 70,000 users.

Advice and analysis from extra crunch

Robin Hood Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue Shows a Return to Growth Robin Hood is the most discussed startup in the world last week.

Best practices as a service is an important investment theme to watch in 2021. It’s about providing tools to people and businesses and training them to be used effectively.

Lightspeeds Gaurav Gupta and Grafana Labs Raj Dutt will tell you why they tied the knot economically (twice!) Founder of the newly improved Extra Crunch Live pair and the investor who led the previous round ..

(Extra Crunch is a membership program that helps founders and startup teams move forward. You can sign up here.)

Everything else

Amazon says the government’s demand for user data surged 800% in 2020. Amazon said it processed government requests for 27,664 user data during the last six months of 2020.

What Investors Need to Know About Research and Inspiration in the COVID-19 Era Even if the worst of the pandemic ends mercilessly, distance research remains dominant.

Daily Crunch is TechCrunch’s biggest and most important story. If you want this to be delivered to your inbox every day around 3pm, you can subscribe here.

