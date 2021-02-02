Google adopts allegations of discrimination and reaches a $ 3.8 million settlement beyond wages





Google will have to pay more than $ 3.8 million to resolve allegations of systematically discriminating against women and Asian engineering employees and applicants in terms of wages and employment, the U.S. Department of Labor announced on Monday. ..

Under the Early Resolution Mediation Agreement (ERCA) dated January 15, Google has agreed to pay more than $ 1.35 million to 2,565 female engineers in engineering positions. Divided evenly, each costs about $ 526. We have to pay more than $ 1.23 million to 1,757 women and 1,219 Asian job seekers, which is about $ 413 each when evenly distributed. The company also plans to secure $ 1.25 million for equal pay for equal work over the next five years at Mountain View, CA and Kirkland, Washington.

This settlement is just one of many allegations of wage discrimination by tech giants that have been sued over the issue in various jurisdictions over the past few years.

In this case, the two sides reached a settlement after the Ministry of Labor stated that it was a regular compliance assessment. This assessment found a wage gap between female engineers in high-tech giant offices in Mountain View, Seattle, and Kirkland. The assessment also found differences in employment rates that put women and Asian applicants at a disadvantage in software engineering positions at company locations in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, California, and Kirkland.

Google has denied any breaches, but a spokeswoman will resolve this issue related to the 2014-2017 audit allegations on Monday, diversity and impartiality, and they will do their best. He said he was pleased to continue to be committed to supporting our people in a way that we can.

Under the settlement, the Ministry of Labor will not audit 39 Google locations over the next five years, as long as the company reviews its employment and wage policies and complies with agreed terms, including taking action to avoid discrimination. .. The company must submit an annual progress report to the Federal Contract Compliance Program department.

